Columbus Blue Jackets Ian Cole (23) checks Vancouver Canucks Brandon Sutter, right, during the second period in Vancouver on Saturday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

The NHL fined Sunday defenceman Ian Cole of the Columbus Blue Jackets US$5,000 for a dangerous trip.

Cole was fined the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement for tripping Vancouver forward Brandon Sutter in the second period of the Canucks’ 5-4 overtime win Saturday night.

Cole was assessed a minor tripping penalty on the play.

The money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The Canadian Press

