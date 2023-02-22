Cold weather fishing for salmon and trout in February

Shae Roth with a Bates Beach winter spring. Dave Fife photo

Shae Roth with a Bates Beach winter spring. Dave Fife photo

By Don Daniels

It would be nice to think that the snow we had in December is behind us now but you never know.

Rain and wind is a key factor that can keep you at home waiting it out for better weather. Daylight hours are getting longer each day and when March comes around, local anglers will start getting boats out of storage because its time to organize fishing gear and get ready for the upcoming fishing season.

This month, a number of salmon anglers have reported good salmon catches coming out of Kitty Coleman and Bates Beach. We are still early for the herring spawn but when the herring are around, it’s a sight to see along with birds and seals in full action feeding on herring. Here in Campbell River we really don’t get a full visual but going to Comox at areas such as Port Holmes, the spawning herring is clearly visible with the coloring of the water along with the odor of the herring.

In the month of February, trout anglers are choosing to stay away from boat fishing because of the cold weather but another way to get out is to do some shoreline fishing in lakes such as Comox, Maple, and Roberts. Spincasters will use jigs or cast out a variety of lures that imitate bait fish. Small Tomic plugs, Flatfish and Rapalas are popular trolling lures in the lakes. From Cumberland, take Dunsmuir Avenue and follow directions to Cumberland Lake Park Campground.

In summer, fly anglers search the shallow water and when the ant hatch comes alive, the excitement begins, hit it before the main hatch which can be around mid May. In late evening or early morning, you can watch the calm water come alive with ants falling from tree branches. The trout will gorge themselves but then a few days later there is no sign of feeding.

A few anglers have been spotted at the Salmon River and those venturing out will use pink plastic or rubber worms along with egg patterns in yellow and pink. I call it the golf course pool and some nice steelhead have been hooked, but the pool is hard to get at. River anglers should check regulations before heading out into an unknown area.

A box of fly-tying materials was donated to me to use at my beginners session coming up this Sunday at the Campbell River Library. We will be working with grizzly hackle along with mallard feathers and various other dubbing materials and deer-hair.

I found it interesting to learn that various feathers were packaged and stored in a Bronnley soap box, some packages were also obtained from Clem’s Sporting goods in Kelowna.

Fly-tying for beginners begins at 1 p.m. and finishes at 3 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 26. All materials are supplied free of charge and the following patterns will be demonstrated, Montana Nymph, Doc Spratley, red and black ant, then students can freestyle to wrap up the afternoon and take fly patterns home.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Riverfishing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Parksville club set to host BC Masters Curling Championships

Just Posted

Mowi Canada West salmon farm. (Mowi photo)
DFO announcement regarding salmon farm closures has ripple effect

The Campbell River Orca’s U14 girls’ soccer team participated in the B Cup Island Final in Victoria on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Photo contributed
Island final appearance caps season of growth for U14 girls Orcas

The week of Feb. 19 to 24 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about your freedom to read?

Aquatic science biologist Shawn Stenhouse releases a Atlantic salmon back into its tank during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A Liberal promise to transition salmon farms in British Columbia from ocean net pens to closed containment systems in just over five years is being slammed as careless by the aquaculture industry but applauded by a wild salmon advocate who says the sooner the better. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Fisheries Department confirms closure of 15 Discovery Islands salmon farms