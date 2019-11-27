Climbers congregate at On the Rocks Climbing Gym for bouldering competition

Climbers from across Vancouver Island took part in On The Rocks Climbing Gym’s ‘Physical Geometry’ bouldering competition on Nov. 23, 2019. Photo by Amelia O’Shea Studios

Climbers from across Vancouver Island took part in On The Rocks Climbing Gym’s “Physical Geometry” bouldering competition on Nov. 23.

Bouldering is climbing without ropes or harnesses and routes are designed to challenge the climber in many different ways.

Competitors were given three hours to complete their top five ‘routes’. Points were awarded for each climb, numbered 1 – 35 with 1 being 10 points and 35 equalling 350.

There were three categories – beginner, intermediate and experienced and a huge entry of both adults and youth took part.

Indoor climbing is gaining popularity as people are seeking an alternative way to get in shape and have fun.

Results:

Youth Female Recreational

Aria Holmes 559

Sophia Higgins 458

Celine Boyer 319

Lola Walker 290

Grace fraser 248

Scarlett Walker 239

Sheryl Curry 220

Youth Female Experienced

Lily Chesley 838

Abigail Higgins 747

Gwendalyn Milbank 688

Youth Female Open

Anna Chatterton 1138

Cathy Li 1059

Youth Male Recreational

Nolan Field 999

Wren Wilson 958

Wyatt Komick 728

Grayson Wright 618

Nathan Sauter 379

Mo! 300

Liam Phipps 298

Zayden 100

Youth Male Experienced

Shea Berkey 1118

Sam Chum 979

Nico Chum 795

Kurt Beaton 784

Otto Sitler 757

Jack Sprott 616

Timon Wentz 545

Youth Male Open

Tim Dery 1300

Jonah Hartford 1200

Rowen Berkey 1167

Caedmon Weir 1149

Adult Female Recreational

Anna McCarthy 829

Claire Lux-Birdie 720

Daisy Sekerak 499

Nicole Berns 368

Adult Female Experienced

Kelly Fancy Pants 1192

Loryanne Frenette 1148

Hallie Bridger 1108

Megan ‘Kind Of A Big Deal’ Burns 1049

Chloe Swabey 830

Kayla Gargos 760

Adult Male Experienced

Ronny 1370

Tyson Thebeau 1325

Stu Holmes 1290

Chris wilson 1287

Ben Barta 1260

Justin Harris 1250

Jordan Foy 1208

Thomas Connor 1186

Dirk M. 1128

Nicholas Komick 1107

Ryan Kemshaw 1099

Matt Rivett 1039

Zach Pennock 1027

Lorenz J. 937

Jacob Cassidy 920

Andrew Sauter 770

Adult Male Open

Braden Landry 1590

Joe Graham 1547

Michael Jurek 1546

Devin O’Keefe 1488

Nathan Davies 1467

Jonas 1464

Dan Toonders 1437

Jordan K. 1417

Kris Faucon 1410

Yo! 1387

Dave Baar 1279

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter