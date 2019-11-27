Climbers congregate at On the Rocks Climbing Gym for bouldering competition

Climbers from across Vancouver Island took part in On The Rocks Climbing Gym’s “Physical Geometry” bouldering competition on Nov. 23.
Bouldering is climbing without ropes or harnesses and routes are designed to challenge the climber in many different ways.
Competitors were given three hours to complete their top five ‘routes’. Points were awarded for each climb, numbered 1 – 35 with 1 being 10 points and 35 equalling 350.
There were three categories – beginner, intermediate and experienced and a huge entry of both adults and youth took part.
Indoor climbing is gaining popularity as people are seeking an alternative way to get in shape and have fun.
Results:
Youth Female Recreational
Aria Holmes 559
Sophia Higgins 458
Celine Boyer 319
Lola Walker 290
Grace fraser 248
Scarlett Walker 239
Sheryl Curry 220
Youth Female Experienced
Lily Chesley 838
Abigail Higgins 747
Gwendalyn Milbank 688
Youth Female Open
Anna Chatterton 1138
Cathy Li 1059
Youth Male Recreational
Nolan Field 999
Wren Wilson 958
Wyatt Komick 728
Grayson Wright 618
Nathan Sauter 379
Mo! 300
Liam Phipps 298
Zayden 100
Youth Male Experienced
Shea Berkey 1118
Sam Chum 979
Nico Chum 795
Kurt Beaton 784
Otto Sitler 757
Jack Sprott 616
Timon Wentz 545
Youth Male Open
Tim Dery 1300
Jonah Hartford 1200
Rowen Berkey 1167
Caedmon Weir 1149
Adult Female Recreational
Anna McCarthy 829
Claire Lux-Birdie 720
Daisy Sekerak 499
Nicole Berns 368
Adult Female Experienced
Kelly Fancy Pants 1192
Loryanne Frenette 1148
Hallie Bridger 1108
Megan ‘Kind Of A Big Deal’ Burns 1049
Chloe Swabey 830
Kayla Gargos 760
Adult Male Experienced
Ronny 1370
Tyson Thebeau 1325
Stu Holmes 1290
Chris wilson 1287
Ben Barta 1260
Justin Harris 1250
Jordan Foy 1208
Thomas Connor 1186
Dirk M. 1128
Nicholas Komick 1107
Ryan Kemshaw 1099
Matt Rivett 1039
Zach Pennock 1027
Lorenz J. 937
Jacob Cassidy 920
Andrew Sauter 770
Adult Male Open
Braden Landry 1590
Joe Graham 1547
Michael Jurek 1546
Devin O’Keefe 1488
Nathan Davies 1467
Jonas 1464
Dan Toonders 1437
Jordan K. 1417
Kris Faucon 1410
Yo! 1387
Dave Baar 1279
