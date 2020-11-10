City seeking feedback on expanding adult recreation opportunities

Michael Jones (left) returns a volley as teammate Sue Schwartz watches during a pickleball match at the Centennial Park tennis courts. Pickleball is a 50-plus program and the city is seeking feedback on whether the age range of recreation programs should be expanded. File photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

The City of Campbell River’s adult recreation team is reaching out to community members for feedback on the idea of expanding the age range of people participating in certain sport programs.

In the past, pickleball, badminton, soft tennis and table tennis have been limited to 50-plus members, and the recreation department is considering offering these programs to all adults (19 years and older).

“We’re seeing communities such as Nanaimo, Cumberland, Comox and West Vancouver encouraging all adults to play in these types of sports programs, and we’re wondering how that idea sits with local participants,” explains acting recreation manager Michele Sirett.

The recreation department will conduct consultation in a number of ways this fall, including:

· An online and paper survey – link will be posted at campbellriver.ca/recreation and on Facebook

· Online focus groups

· Phone interviews

Community response will assist with ongoing programming plans.

“While diligently enforcing COVID-health safety protocols, the adult recreation team is doing a trial run of offering these programs to a broader age range, and we’re seeing some benefits,” Sirett adds. “One is an increased opportunity to socialize. Another is the chance to test your skills against a greater variety of players.”

To share your ideas, please complete the survey or send an email to meghan.lawley@campbellriver.ca

