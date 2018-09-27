Chilliwack’s Mackenzie Silbernagel scores first Canada West soccer goal

It was the winner for the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades in a 2-1 victory over UNBC.

Chilliwack’s Mackenzie Silbernagel could hardly have picked a more timely occasion to notch her first career Canada West goal.

With Silbernagel’s University of the Fraser Valley women’s soccer squad in search of its first victory of the 2018 season Friday at the MRC Sports Complex in Abbotsford, she scored the game winner in a 2-1 triumph over the UNBC Timberwolves.

The rookie forward came off the bench in the 71st minute and wasted no time making her presence felt. In the 77th minute, she took a pass from Tripat Sandhu at the top of the box, made a quick turn, and ripped a shot into the bottom right corner.

“She’s a gamer,” UFV head coach Rob Giesbrecht said of Silbernagel. “She’s got a bright future ahead of her. She’s shown in training and in other games that if you give her a bit of time and space, she’ll bury it. I’m proud of her, and happy she got it done.

“It’s great to get our first win. We’re a young team that’s faced a tough schedule, we’ve faced adversity, and I’m really proud of the girls for how hard they worked tonight.”

Previous story
Campbell River’s Nicole Janveaux turns pro by winning the IFBB event in Chicago

Just Posted

Campbell River’s Nicole Janveaux turns pro by winning the IFBB event in Chicago

Local bodybuilder has also been busy launching a new website and developing a line of athletic wear

Got a backhoe? Emergency program making a list of resources they can call on

Coordinator also reminding the public he’s available any time to talk emergency planning

Campbell River School District enrolment figures up

Figures as of end of September used to set operating grant

Black Creek blaze destroys barn, kills animals

Firefighters prevented flames from spreading to nearby trees and structures – fire chief

VIDEO: Exploring virtual worlds and open oceans at the Campbell River Art Gallery

New exhibitions by Dominique Pétrin and Carly Butler on display until Nov. 10

Trump dumps on Canada, says he rejected NAFTA meeting with Trudeau

Prime Minister’s Office disputed the president’s statement — insisting it did not request a meeting

135 B.C. kids stung by wasps in rolling nest while on annual Terry Fox run

Students were running along the edge of the Kamloops elementary school’s yard when the nest was disrupted.

B.C. to track ‘dirty money’ in real estate, horse racing

$100M in casino cash may only be the ‘fun money,’ David Eby says

Boat catches fire, leading to rescue at sea in Nanaimo

Emergency services responded to location near Morningside Drive at 10:25 a.m. Thursday

New B.C. sex doll brothel only a ‘novelty,’ prof says

Vancouver company’s dolls more akin to ‘a very expensive fleshlight,’ according to UBC author

Texting is just as hurtful as face-to-face convos, says new study

A new study from UBC Okanagan says texting can have harmful effects.

New in-depth report sheds light on who in B.C. is dying of drug overdoses

Coroner’s report includes information such as marital status, employment status and housing situation

B.C. carbon tax now costs more than natural gas it is charged on

Price slump continues as hopes raised for LNG exports

Philpott defends Indigenous healing lodges amid controversy over Stafford killer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joined Stafford’s father expressing outrage over decision

Most Read