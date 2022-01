Cassie Sharpe is pictured during Thursday’s competition in Calgary. Sébastien Berthiaume photo

Cassie Sharpe of Comox finished fourth at a World Cup freestyle ski halfpipe event on the weekend in Calgary. The 2016 Olympic champion scored 83.60 on her final run.

Sharpe recently returned to competition since she suffered a pair of knee injuries and a fractured femur in a fall at the Winter X Games last January.

She sits 10th in the Freestyle World Cup standings — third highest among Canadian women. Fellow Comox Valley skier Dillan Glennie is 23rd in the standings.

