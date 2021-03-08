Carson Ogg makes history competing in Elite Canada competition

Carson Ogg, a gymnast from the Campbell River Gymnastics Association made history by becoming the first gymnast from the club to compete at Elite Canada.

This competition, held Feb. 11-17, is for National Team selection for the high performance Juniors and Seniors across the country. Ogg, a Grade 12 student at Timberline, has worked many hours in and out of the gym preparing for this opportunity.

The competition is a two-day competition where all athletes had to compete twice. The final score of his 12 routines combined, put Carson in 7th place All Around in the country in the Junior (16-18) category. His best results came on Floor where he finished in fifth place and on Vault where he finished in sixth. Ogg will now be competing at Twisters and Provincials to secure a spot to the Canadian Championships to compete for a chance to make our Junior National Team.

“It’s an exciting time to have such a dedicated hard working athlete striving for these levels! It is an inspiration to all of our athletes and the chemistry in the gym has been outstanding, despite the new changes to our competition format,” said Stephanie Ogg CRGA spokesperson. “All competitions this year will be done virtually. This means that all our athlete’s routines will be video recorded and submitted to the host club for judging. Below are the full results.”

Carson took home fifth place on floor, placed sixth on vault, finished 10th on pommel horse, rings, parallel bars and high bar to come home in seventh All Around.

