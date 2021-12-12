Carihi unable to knock off the hosts at Isfeld tournament in Courtenay

Carihi’s Ty Ludwikowski drives to the next against Royal Bay at the Isfeld tourney. Photo by Mike Chouinard

The Isfeld Ice senior boys basketball squad knocked off Campbell River’s Carihi to win its eight-team home tournament on the weekend.

The first opponent was the Scorpions from the Gulf Islands. In the first half alone, Temwa Mtawali put up a 34-point performance, and the ice held a 55-29 point lead. Big games from Leo Blake with 12 points and Liam Robertson with 11 powered the team to an 81-52 victory.

Next up was a talented squad from Timberline. The Isfeld boys all played well en route to a 111-83 semi-final win. Kye Kotapski-Tinga led all scorers with 34 points, Karman Kandola added 22 and nearly every player hit the scoresheet.

The buildup to the final against a strong Carihi was everything it was hyped up to be. An exciting game saw the Ice trail by 12 and eight points at different times. Fighting back early, Isfeld held a 44-42 halftime lead. In the second half, the Ice took small leads but Carihi fought back, which made for entertaining basketball. Isfeld held a late two-point lead, and took over the final minutes for a 103-93 tournament victory. Kotapski-Tinga scored a tournament high 48 points, Mtawali hit for 26, and in his best performance of the year, Ryder Dumonceau put in 18 points along with big rebounds and great defence.

Isfeld travels to Campbell River Tuesday to face Timberline in a league game. On Thursday, Isfeld hosts crosstown rival Vanier. Tip off is 7 p.m. The senior girls team from Isfeld plays at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

B.C. High School Basketball