Carihi Tyees to play for provincial gold

Emoni Bush spikes the ball past Eva Person during the Girls AAA Island Championship final at Carihi Secondary in Campbell River on Nov. 16, 2019. The Tyees beat the Stingers 2-1. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

The Carihi Tyees are exactly where they want to be. This afternoon, they’ll take to the court against Vancouver’s Little Flower Academy to decide the winner of the Girls AAA division at the 2019 BC Secondary School Volleyball Provincial Championships in Langley.

The Tyees have one every single one of their games this tournament and only dropped one set to Dawson Creek in the semifinal this morning.

Little Flower Academy has had a similar trajectory to the final, dropping just two sets all tournament in the semifinal against W.L. Seaton.

It will No. 1 vs. No. 2 for all the marbles as @LFABC faces Carihi in the 3A Finals pic.twitter.com/o496M5qGQH — BC Secondary School Volleyball Provincials (@BCSSVBallChamps) November 30, 2019

The Tyees have been chasing a provincial final appearance ever since last year’s tournament when they fell to Crofton House in the final in a tie-breaker.

If you want to watch any of the teams’s games, they’ll be available on their Youtube Channel after they’ve been played.

Carihi recently won the Island Championship title earlier in the month and earned the Island’s top ranking heading into provincials.

The final is at 4:30 p.m. today.

Congratulations to the Carihi Tyees! They won Island Championships and are off to the AAA Provincials in Langley. pic.twitter.com/bPrk0n9Bit — Marissa Tiel (@marissatiel) November 19, 2019

