From left: Katie Revoy, Finn Miyagi and Sydney Percevault competed in the B.C. High School Provincial swim meet. Photo submitted

Carihi swimmers compete in high school provincials

The Carihi School swim team performed very well at the recent BC High School Provincial swim meet in Vancouver on Nov. 19 and 20.

Despite the long delays getting to the ferry, due to the sinkhole near Lantzville, three athletes made the trek to the Watermania Aquatic Centre in Richmond. Because of COVID protocols, the meet was very different this year. Swimmers were required to remain in tents outside until marshalled for their individual races. There were no spectators allowed, and only officials, timers and volunteers were allowed on deck.

To be granted a berth at the provincials, the swimmer must first qualify top 6 on Vancouver Island in their race at the Zone meet. Finn Miyagi, Sydney Percevault and Katie Revoy did just that. They were part of the 11-person team that swam at the Zone meet in Nanaimo on Oct. 30. The team consisted of swimmers from both the Campbell River Salmon Kings and Killer Whales swim clubs and was coached by local swimmer Katie Millns.

These Carihi swimmers each managed to place so well in their preliminary races on the first day, that they swam in the finals for every one of their races on the Saturday. Here are their results:

Sydney Percevault: 50 Back – 8th

Katie Revoy: 50 Free – Gold, 50 Breast – 13th, 50 Fly – 6th, 100 IM – 4th

Finn Miyagi: 50 Free – 11th, 50 Back – 14th, 100 IM – 13th

