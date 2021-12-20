Carihi swimmer wins gold at BCSS Provincial Championships

Katie Revoy, a grade 11 student at Carihi, won gold in the 50-metre freestyle at BCSS Provincial Championships swimming competition. Photo provided.

Carihi has a new BC High School Provincial Champion: grade 11 student Katie Revoy.

After securing a provincial berth with a first-place finish at the Vancouver Island Zone meet at the end of October, Revoy set her sights on the podium at the BCSS Provincial Championships in Richmond.

With a new personal best time of 28.29 seconds in her preliminary 50-metre freestyle race, Revoy qualified to move on to finals the next day. She swam to a gold medal victory in the event and managed to set a new best time of 28.06 seconds in the process (she beat the second-place finisher by .27 of a second).

Katie swam in finals for all four of her events at the meet.

She said her next goal is “to swim a 27 in the 50 Free.”

The Carihi team sent 3 swimmers to the Provincials: Finn Miyagi, Sydney Percevault, and Katie Revoy. Every swimmer managed to swim in Finals for all their events, which is a huge feat.

