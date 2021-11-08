Carihi senior boys soccer team looking to cap off successful season

By Logan Pierce

After winning the North Island AA Championship, the Carihi senior boys soccer team is looking to cap off its season at the Island Championship this week.

The Tyees started the North Island AA Championships, held at Mark R. Isfeld Secondary School on Nov. 1 and 2, with a 12-0 win against Ladysmith. Goals were registered by Emile Abele, Yuku Kurata, Markus Shankar, Kalem Lindstrom, Moritz Schneemann and Tyrell Price. Despite the score, Ladysmith played with a lot of heart.

Carihi kept their momentum into the second game against Isfeld.

Sam Borrie opened the scoring with a long range strike, silencing the home crowd. Sacha Deschenes then scored the second goal on a breakaway after muscling his way through the Isfeld defence. Carihi went into the second half with a 2-0 lead, quickly extending it to 3-0 with another screamer from outside the box, finishing off the Isfeld team.

On Nov. 2, Carihi defeated Gulf Islands 5-1, sending the Tyee’s to the final against Brentwood College.

Carihi went down early in the game from a goal that took a couple deflections before finding the back of the net.

Coach John Jepson made a tactical substitution, bringing on Kalem Lindstrom, who went on to score a header from Sam Borrie’s cross, bringing the game level at 1-1 before the half. The beginning of the second half was an intense midfield battle, with Sam Borrie taking charge making countless tackles to keep Carihi in the game.

After a long fight, Tyrell Price was able to find the back of the net, giving the Tyees’s a 2-1 lead late in the game. The Carihi back line of Rylan Baikie, Ty Ludwikowski, Kazu Iwamoto, Gus Seifert and Logan Pierce held off the late Brentwood attacks, giving Carihi the number one seed in the North Islands.

The Tyees looked to carry their momentum into the Island Championships on Nov. 8 and 9, looking to make history by being the first team ever to win three Island Championships in a row. Carihi is hosting the tournament, with games at Robron Turf in Campbell River and Vanier Turf in Courtenay.

