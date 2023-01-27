Carihi High, Timberline renew acquaintances as Carihi High basketball tournament starts

The Carihi High Tyees and the Timberline Wolves squared off in the opening game of the Carihi High Basketball tournament Jan. 26. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River high schools Carihi High and Timberline renewed acquaintances as they tipped off the Carihi High Basketball Tournament on the evening of Jan. 26.

The Carihi Tyees did not allow the Timberline Wolves to penetrate the perimeter and drive to the paint, won by a score of 65-49. Backed by timely shooting and a suffocating defense, the Tyees started the first quarter on a 7-0 run and never looked back.

While the Wolves cut it to within three late in the first quarter, that was as close as they would get. A 38-31 first half lead was iced by a 11-0 in the third quarter to blow the game wide open.

The tournament continues at Carihi all weekend long.

Boys basketballCampbell RiverHigh school sports