Carihi and Brooks play to 1-1 deadlock in AA Provincials opener

Carihi kicked off their Girls AA Provincial Championships with a tight, 0-0 draw against Brooks in Pool Group C action Thursday morning.
The tie gives them one point, tied with Brooks in round robin play while Notre Dame leads the pool with a 3-1 victory in their first game against Pitt Meadows.
Carihi faces Notre Dame in their second game Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m.
In other action;
Pool A:
Archbishop Carney defeated St. Michaels 2-0.
Crofton House and Valleyview tied 1-1.
Pool B
St. Thomas More defeated Hugh Mcroberts 1-0.
Ballenas crushed LV Rogers 4-0.
Pool D
South Kamloops thumped Frances Kelsey 5-0.
Collingwood and Holy Cross tied 1-1.