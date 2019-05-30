Carihi and Brooks play to 1-1 deadlock in AA Provincials opener

Carihi Tyees opened their Senior Girls AA Provincial Championships with a tight no-scoring battle against Brooks Secondary. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Carihi kicked off their Girls AA Provincial Championships with a tight, 0-0 draw against Brooks in Pool Group C action Thursday morning.

The tie gives them one point, tied with Brooks in round robin play while Notre Dame leads the pool with a 3-1 victory in their first game against Pitt Meadows.

Carihi faces Notre Dame in their second game Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m.

In other action;

Pool A:

Archbishop Carney defeated St. Michaels 2-0.

Crofton House and Valleyview tied 1-1.

Pool B

St. Thomas More defeated Hugh Mcroberts 1-0.

Ballenas crushed LV Rogers 4-0.

Pool D

South Kamloops thumped Frances Kelsey 5-0.

Collingwood and Holy Cross tied 1-1.