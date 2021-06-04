Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Carey Price makes 30 saves, Canadiens blank Jets 1-0 to head home with 2-0 series lead

NHL playoffs: Game 3 goes Sunday in Montreal

Carey Price stopped 30 shots for his eighth career playoff shutout, and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the host Winnipeg Jets 1-0 on Friday for a 2-0 lead in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Tyler Toffoli’s short-handed goal 1:41 into the second period held up as the game-winner.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 shots for the Jets.

Game 3 is Sunday in Montreal, followed by Game 4 the next night. Teams that take a 2-0 lead on the road are 82-20 (80.4 per cent) in winning a best-of-seven playoff series, including 2-0 this season (Winnipeg and Tampa Bay).

The Jets were without leading scorer and No. 1 centre Mark Scheifele, who was starting a four-game suspension for charging into Canadiens forward Jake Evans in the final minute of Wednesday’s 5-3 Montreal win.

Scheifele sent Evans flying onto the ice after he scored into an empty net. Evans hit his head and was wheeled off the ice on a stretcher but was evaluated and didn’t go to hospital. He’s sidelined indefinitely with a concussion and was replaced by Artturi Lehkonen.

Pierre-Luc Dubois centred Winnipeg’s top line with Kyle Connor on the left and captain Blake Wheeler on the other side.

Jets centre Paul Stastny missed his second game of the series with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Jordie Benn took the roster spot of Dylan DeMelo, who coach Paul Maurice said suffered a soft-tissue injury in Wednesday’s game.

Winnipeg outshot the visitors 8-7 in the first period, which didn’t reveal any carryover of anger or big hits from Wednesday’s tilt.

READ MORE: Canadiens beat Jets 5-3 in Game 1, Montreal forward Jake Evans taken off on stretcher

The game’s first penalty led to Toffoli’s short-handed marker at 1:41 after Canadiens forward Paul Byron was called for high-sticking 22 seconds into the second period.

Emotions seemed to turn up a notch later in the second, when scrambling players to the side of Hellebuyck starting shoving and pushing each other. The Canadiens led 17-16 in shots on goal after the middle frame.

The Jets turned up the tempo early in the third, but two shots they sent toward Price hit their own players first. Winnipeg then had a power play, but Price stopped Josh Morrissey’s blast from the point.

Hellebuyck was pulled for the extra attacker with 2:04 remaining, but Montreal’s defence tightened and helped Price out. Toffoli also hit the post of the empty net and Price denied Connor.

Winnipeg again hosted 500 fully vaccinated health-care workers for the game at Bell MTS Place.

When the Canadiens return home, they’ll also have fans in the stands. The club was the first NHL team in Canada to have a crowd this year, allowing 2,500 fans to attend Game 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs after Quebec loosened restrictions.

The Leafs followed up by covering the cost for 550 fully vaccinated health-care workers to attend Game 7 against the Canadiens after Ontario gave the green light, then Manitoba gave the go-ahead for Wednesday’s series opener.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

hockeyMontrealNHLWinnipeg

Previous story
Canadiens beat Jets 5-3 in Game 1, Montreal forward Jake Evans taken off on stretcher

Just Posted

Members of UNIFOR local 3019 walk the picket line at the Myra Falls mine ore loading facility at Tyee Spit in Campbell River June 4. The union walked off the job June 3 after negotiations with mine owner Nyrstar failed to close the gap between the two sides. Photo by AlistaIr Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Myra Falls mine workers strike for a new contract

Union says it wants to recoup concessions made to help get mine back on its feet

Campbell River is preparing a report on secondary suites. (File photo)
Campbell River mayor suspects homelessness coalition of having ‘hidden agenda’

Coalition penned letter asking council to reconsider secondary suites

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks up during parliament’s question period about the long-awaited aquaculture report for B.C. (NDP MP Rachel Blaney youtube video screenshot)
North Island-Powell River MP wants timeline for federal report on aquaculture in B.C.

Beech stated he fully expect the report will be ready in the next number of weeks

Natalie Crawford (left) and Allan Campbell pose in front of the new Homalco bike fleet, sourced from two Campbell River bike shops. Photo supplied.
First Nation bike program helps foster land-based healing

Mountain biking helps with mental health and isolation

The recycling drop-off point at the Sportsplex will be closed permanently as of July 1. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Sportsplex recycling depot to close July 1

Depot in Courtenay also closing

A group of Coquitlam golfers was interrupted on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, by a black bear who bit a player's ball and tossed it back towards the group. (Screen grab/Mark Pettie)
VIDEO: ‘Seriously annoyed’ black bear tosses ball, interrupts B.C. golfers

‘If the bears are chasing golf balls at least they are not chasing golfers,’ says Sgt. Todd Hunter, a B.C. conservation officer

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Carey Price makes 30 saves, Canadiens blank Jets 1-0 to head home with 2-0 series lead

NHL playoffs: Game 3 goes Sunday in Montreal

Photos of Mona Wang, the injuries she sustained and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacey Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)
Settlement reached in UBCO wellness check between Kelowna RCMP, Mona Wang

Mona Wang sued the RCMP after a rough wellness check in January 2020

News Bulletin file photo
Missing woman’s body found in downtown Nanaimo

RCMP have notified family members about death of Amy Watts, who was 27

Lineup for a target-community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Surrey, May 28, 2021. (Peace Arch News)
B.C. COVID-19 clinics busier as second-dose rollout gets going

183 new cases Friday, one new outbreak at Kelowna General

The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Forced and coerced sterilization of Indigenous women ongoing, Senate report reveals

A Senate committee on human rights says it is aware of a case as recently as 2019

ICBC’s new fairness officer will make recommendations to resolve customer complaints and improve the decision-making process. (file)
Fairness officer role approved as ICBC launches enhanced care auto insurance

New position is expected to be in place by the end of the year

Workers unload a shipment of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine at the FedEx hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada is trying to negotiate a deal to start getting doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine from the United States instead of Europe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Pfizer increasing vaccine shipments as Canada appeals to U.S. to help with Moderna

Pfizer will get all 48 million of Canada’s doses into the country before Labour Day

B.C. Nurses’ Union is urging the province to address the violence nurses are facing at work as well as a staffing shortage that’s fueling widespread burnout among workers. (Black Press Media files)
‘Nurses are giving up’: Union calls on province to address violence, staff shortages

Top issues were made known this week at B.C. Nurses’ Union annual convention, which saw 500 nurses attend virtually

Most Read