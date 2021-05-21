Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green, second right, and assistant coaches Newell Brown, back centre, and Nolan Baumgartner, right, stand on the bench before NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence with a multi-year contract after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canucks sign head coach Travis Green to multi-year contract extension

The 50-year-old from Castlegar was in the final year of his contract

The Vancouver Canucks have signed head coach Travis Green to a multi-year contract extension.

The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record.

The outbreak started in late March and included 21 players and four coaches, including Green. The Canucks’ games were put on hold for more than two weeks.

The 50-year-old from Castlegar, was in the final year of his contract after being hired in April 2017 to replace Willie Desjardins.

He has a 125-132-32 coaching record over 289 regular-season games.

General manager Jim Benning said in a statement that Green is the right coach to lead and develop the team’s young core.

The Canadian Press

