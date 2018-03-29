Canucks’ rookie Adam Gaudette (blue) battles off Oilers’ defenseman, Darnell Nurse (white) during his NHL debut Thursday night as Canucks beat Oilers 2-1 (via @Canucks/Twitter)

Canucks hold on to best division-rival Oilers 2-1

Gagner and Pouliot tally for Vancouver in win over Edmonton

Derrick Pouliot sniped the game winner, lifting the Vancouver Canucks to a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in NHL action Thursday at Rogers Arena.

Sam Gagner also scored for Vancouver (28-40-9), while Connor McDavid tallied his 41st goal of the season for the Oilers (34-37-6)

Jacob Markstrom picked up the goaltending victory, making 35 saves. Cam Talbot stopped 28 Canucks shots in taking the loss for the Oilers.

Markstrom made an unreal split save on Milan Lucic early in the first period to start things off for the Canucks.

The Canucks goaltender looked like he was carrying off where he left off from his previous game against Anaheim.

Midway through the first period, Oilers defenceman Andrej Sekera sent a long stretch pass for McDavid, who battled former Oiler Gagner for the bouncing puck, then fired a quick wrist shot through Markstrom’s blocker side.

McDavid’s goal gives him an NHL-leading 103 points on the season, seven points ahead of Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov.

It took until the Canucks’ eighth shot of the second period for them to tie the game up.

After a battle on the boards in the Oilers end, the puck came loose to Daniel Sedin, who rifled a shot towards Talbot, which left the rebound on the doorstep for Gagner, who banged in his 10th goal on the year and sixth point in seven NHL games.

Two minutes into the third period, Vancouver broke the deadlock, when Nikolay Goldobin sent a pass from the boards to Pouliot, who danced around Talbot for his third of the season.

Edmonton came close to tying the game when Ryan Strome rifled a slap shot off of the cross bar and out of play with two minutes and 12 seconds left in the game.

GAME NOTES:

Vancouver: Centre Adam Gaudette made his NHL debut Thursday night. He led the NCAA with 60 points (30-30-60) in 38 games this season… Daniel Sedin has collected 83 points (37-46-83) in 91 career games versus the Oilers… Henrik Sedin has 83 points (17-66-83) in 94 career games against Edmonton.

Edmonton: Defenceman Matt Benning is the nephew of Canucks general manager Jim Benning… Centre Jujhar Khaira was born in Surrey and played in the B.C. Hockey League for the Prince George Spruce Kings…Winger Milan Lucic was born in Vancouver and played in the BCHL for the Coquitlam Express and in the WHL with the Vancouver Giants… Centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was born in Burnaby and played his minor hockey at the Burnaby Winter Club.

