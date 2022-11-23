Canada forward Alphonso Davies eyes the ball during practice at the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canada forward Alphonso Davies eyes the ball during practice at the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadians ready for today’s World Cup game against Belgium — first match since 1986

Canada returns to world soccer stage for the first time since 1986

Watch parties are planned across the country today as soccer fans get ready for the World Cup match between Canada and Belgium — Canada’s first game in the tournament since 1986.

In Montreal, a rivalry is brewing between the city’s French-speaking Belgian community and fans of Canada’s team, which is entering today’s game in Qatar as the overwhelming underdog.

But Canada received good news on Tuesday when it was revealed that winger Alphonso Davies — the team’s most dangerous player — has recovered from a hamstring injury and was declared fit to play.

Belgium is currently favoured to win Group F, which also includes 2018 finalist Croatia and Morocco, ranked 22nd in the world.

Belgium, however, will be without its star striker Romelu Lukaku, who hasn’t played a match in nearly a month because of a thigh injury.

Canada is ranked 41st in FIFA standings and Belgium is second. Game time is 11 a.m. in B.C.

Legendary local soccer coach expects men's World Cup success will have same impact women's did

John Jepson, second from left in the back, helped Carihi Secondary to combined eight AA Island Soccer championships at both boys and girls levels. File Photo Campbell River Mirror
Legendary local soccer coach expects men's World Cup success will have same impact women's did

The Canadian team pose for photographers before the start of the Football World Cup match between Canada and Hungary in Irapuato, Mexico on June 6, 1986. Left to right standing; Ian Bridge, Randy Samuel, Igor Vrablic, Randy Ragan, Bob Lenarduzzi, Gerry Gray. Front row left to right; Bruce Wilson, Carl Valentine, David Norman, Tino Lettieri, Paul James. Hungary defeated Canada 2-0. Canadian head coach Tony Waiters knew what he wanted when he prepared his team for the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Former Men's national soccer team, Ken Garraway, enjoys current team's success

The VISL's Campbell River Golden Wings battle for promotion against Saanich Fusion FC Saturday. Photo courtesy CR LiveStreets
All eyes ready as Campbell River celebrates Soccer Weekend

The Campbell River Community Centre is often used when the community needs an extreme weather shelter. File photo
SRD not taking responsibility for homelessness shelters

