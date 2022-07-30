Canada's Hannah Kaminski, from Calgary, lifts her way to a bronze medal in the women's 49 kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Saturday, July 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Canadian cyclist Mitchell picks up her second silver of the Commonwealth Games

Kelsey Mitchell raced to silver in the women’s track cycling sprint race on Saturday, her second medal of the Commonwealth Games.

A day earlier, the Olympic champion raced to silver in the sprint team event with Sarah Orban and Lauriane Genest.

“Consistently silver,” Mitchell said. “Every competition’s tough, you go out there and give your best. Coming here today, obviously you go in to try and win that gold and win every race that you do. Came up a little bit short, but gave it my all. I’m happy to walk away with a silver.”

New Zealand’s Ellesse Andrews won the gold.

Mitchell, a 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., captured gold in the sprint at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Hannah Kaminski of Calgary won bronze in the women’s 49-kilogram weightlifting class.

Their medals Saturday boosted Canada’s total to six.

The Canadian team won 82 at the Games four years ago in Australia.

Wheelchair racer Josh Cassidy of Port Elgin, Ont., one of Canada’s flag-bearers in Thursday’s opening ceremonies, was fourth in the marathon. He finished in one hour 47 minutes 47 seconds.

“The course was tough, technical,” Cassidy said. “I love the technical aspects, but the hills and the elevation was a grind for sure.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2022.

The Canadian Press

