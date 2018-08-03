Canada’s Brooke Henderson has hole in one at British Women’s Open

Henderson was visibly surprised when the ball took a single bounce and landed straight in the hole

Canada’s Brooke Henderson is aces at the British Women’s Open.

Henderson had a hole-in-one on the ninth hole in the second round of the LPGA major event on Friday.

Using a nine-iron on the par 3, Henderson was visibly surprised when the ball took a single bounce and landed straight in the hole.

It’s the second ace of her professional career.

Florentyna Parker had a hole-in-one on the same hole in Thursday’s first round.

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., entered the day tied for 11th at 3-under par.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ottawa Senators sign Mark Stone to a one-year deal worth US$7.35M

Just Posted

Woman dead after falling into river near Elk Falls

A Dutch woman in her 60s was touring the Island with her husband when she fell into the river

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

UPDATE: Driver crossed line to cause accident south of Campbell River

Traffic blocked in both directions in Stories Beach area

Vehicle rolled over onto roof after being t-boned in Campbell River intersection

A car running a red light hit a SUV and flipped it… Continue reading

12-year-old Campbell River boy’s bike stolen

Few things are more typical of a sunny summer day than riding… Continue reading

VIDEO ADDED: Campbell River street event chalks it up to a lot of fun and creativity

Although the threat of a thunderstorm loomed over the Live Streets Chalk… Continue reading

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

Driver or passenger, RCMP can fine you for drinking on your boat

To drink on a boat in B.C. it must be licensed or have sleeping accommodations, cooking facilities and a toilet.

Legislation re-establishing human rights commissioner due in B.C. this fall

Attorney General David Eby says the government to support progress on gender equity and LGBTQ rights

Sheriff: No motive, no 2nd shooter in Las Vegas massacre

Stephen Paddock was ‘an unremarkable man’ who showed signs of a troubled mind, according to officials

Canada’s Brooke Henderson has hole in one at British Women’s Open

Henderson was visibly surprised when the ball took a single bounce and landed straight in the hole

Forty per cent of B.C. drivers fail ICBC refresher course

Crosswalk, school zone and road obstruction signs confuse; texting and driving questions a breeze

B.C. teacher’s request to opt out of union on religious grounds rejected

LRB ruling finds his fear of a ‘grand Marxist agenda’ an ideological opposition not a religious one

Parents can now apply for B.C.’s child care benefit

Applications are income-tested to determine whether a family qualifies for a portion of funding

Most Read