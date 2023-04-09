Canada skip Brad Gushue watches his shot as Scotland lead Hammy McMillan looks in in the second end of the gold medal game at the Men’s World Curling Championship in Ottawa on Sunday, April 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada skip Brad Gushue watches his shot as Scotland lead Hammy McMillan looks in in the second end of the gold medal game at the Men’s World Curling Championship in Ottawa on Sunday, April 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada’s Brad Gushue falls 9-3 in men’s world curling final to Scotland

Loss lands Gushue his 3rd silver medal

Canada’s Brad Gushue settles for a silver medal once again at the world men’s curling championship.

His team dropped a 9-3 decision to Scotland’s Bruce Mouat in today’s final in Ottawa’s TD Place.

Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller beat Italy’s Joel Retornaz 11-3 earlier for the bronze medal.

Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., won a world title in 2017, but lost a third final after finishing second last year and in 2018.

Mouat claimed his first men’s world championship. He earned bronze in 2018 and took silver two years ago.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

curlingSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New Zealand qualifies for Olympics while Canada’s men face rugby sevens relegation
Next story
Canada’s Rory MacDonald headed to UFC Hall of Fame for bloody UFC 189 title challenge

Just Posted

The RCMP logo.File - ��THE��CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Well Beings and Suspicious incidents: Quadra Island Crime report

BC Ferries has cancelled the remainder of Sunday sailings between Campbell River and Quadra Island due to adverse weather. (Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror)
BC Ferries cancels all Campbell River to Quadra Island sailings amid poor weather

Children hunt for Easter eggs during the 2019 Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland. Egg hunts and other celebrations are part of the festivities during the Easter weekend. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter traditions?

The Rotary Club of Campbell River donated $80,000 to Campbell River Search and Rescue to help complete the search hall in Willow Point. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
$80,000 for Search and Rescue hall in Campbell River

Pop-up banner image