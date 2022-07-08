Canada’s Keyara Wardley smiles as she shrugs off a tackle by Spain during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop at Starlight Stadium on April 30. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Canada’s Keyara Wardley smiles as she shrugs off a tackle by Spain during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop at Starlight Stadium on April 30. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Canada women’s 15s face Italy in Vancouver Island rugby match

July 24 game marks first of two summer matches in Canada

Canada’s women’s 15s team will be running out at Starlight Stadium on July 24 to take on Italy as they continue their preparations for this fall’s Rugby World Cup.

The game will be the first time the women’s 15s team has played at home in seven years.

The game is the first of two matches this summer, the second being against Wales in Halifax on Aug. 27.

“After lacking fixtures for our Senior 15s teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s an exciting prospect for Canadian rugby fans across the country to watch our senior women’s and men’s teams in action on home soil,” Jamie Levchuk, interim CEO and managing director of revenue and fan engagement for Rugby Canada, said in a release.

The women’s 15s team most recently took part in the Pacific Four series against the U.S., Australia and New Zealand. Canada beat both the U.S. and Australia but lost to New Zealand. Canada is ranked third in the world and will have high hopes of winning the Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, starting on Oct. 8.

READ MORE: Victoria born de Goede captains Canada women’s 15s to beat U.S. 36-5

ALSO READ: Women’s age grade rugby returning by 2023: Rugby Canada

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of LangfordLangfordrugbyRugby CanadaWest Shore

Previous story
Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in 1st round of NHL draft

Just Posted

B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie held a Town Hall meeting at the Campbell River Seniors Centre Wednesday, July 6 to hear issues and concerns from Campbell River seniors. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
The majority of seniors in B.C. live independently in their own home

Campbell River’s Kate Choi studies advanced piano with Shelley Roberts and will perform at the Quadra Island Festival of Chamber Music on Monday, June 18. Photo contributed
Musicians from home and abroad grace Quadra Island’s 10th Chamber Music Festival

Habitat for Humanity will build 12 new homes on Piercy Avenue. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Habitat Vancouver Island North’s Bid to Build Auction raises more than $46,000

The Timberline Secondary Esports Smash Team is running a Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Tournament for the Nintendo Switch on Saturday, July 9 starting at 11 a.m. Graphic contributed
Become a legend: enter the Timberline Smash Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Tournament