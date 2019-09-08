Canada suffers first loss at U18 girls volleyball worlds

Canada dropped to third in Pool B after its first loss at the FIVB Volleyball Girls’ U18 World Championship in Egypt today.
The team fell 3-0 (25-20, 25-7, 25-19) to two-time defending champion Italy.
Campbell River’s Emoni Bush earned six points in the match and was Canada’s second-best scorer after Vancouver’s Katarina Pantovic.
Canada falls to 2-1 in pool play.
Their next opponent is the United States tomorrow at 3 p.m. (6 a.m. local time). If Canada wins, the team will move into second place in Pool B. They have already qualified for the 16-team knockout stage. Italy leads the pool with a 3-0 record.
