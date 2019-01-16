Campbell River’s Timberline beats Kwalikum in basketball action

The Timberline Wolves won a close one Tuesday night in a home match-up against Kwalikum by a score of 64-63.

Early on, the basketball game was plagued by turnovers on both sides, and after one quarter neither team had reached double digits on the scoreboard. In the second quarter, the two team started finding the basket more often, with the visitors jumping out to a 27-23 lead at the half.

After the break, Timberline clawed their way a little closer to trail 45-43 after three, but by the time the game ended, they stood on top by the single point. The team is undefeated and stands in first in the North Division of Vancouver Island AA. Nathan Lagos, Hunter Austring and Brodie Comerford each scored in double figures with 24, 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Across town in AAA basketball, Carihi hosted Ballenas, winning a lopsided affair 86-40. Next up for the Tyees is a game against Ladysmith this Friday. At 3-0, the team is tied in first in the North Division with Isfeld.