Timberline’s Ashley Ellis and Gillian Barker (left) arrive at the breakdown after Clara Grosse makes her tackle against GP Vanier in Island Girls Rugby action.

Campbell River’s TimberHi girls rugby team continues to train hard on the rugby pitch

Girls lost both games of a recent doubleheader, but that hasn’t dampened their spirits

Youth Rugby was happening at full speed when a combined Timberline-Carihi girls squad hosting Courtenay’s GP Vanier and Mark R. Isfeld recently in a double-header set of development matches.

The local “TimberHi” girls started strong against GP Vanier with tries from scrum half Kirsten Caley courtesy of hard yards from Linnaea Crawshaw, plus an incredible run from rookie center Kaitlyn Dreger. GP Vanier answered back shortly after half time and added a go-ahead try and a convert to seal a 17-10 win late in the game.

Next up for the girls was a very experienced and fast Mark Isfeld squad.

Although TimberHi was in the opponents 22-meter zone a number of times, they succumbed to a number of off-side penalties and quick running from the visitors who ran up a 31-0 score before the final whistle. The team will build on great defence from newcomers Bailey Hall and Clara Grosse on the wings as well as some big runs from third-year prop Ashley Ellis to be ready for a rematch at Carihi on Monday, May 7.

In the meantime they continue to train throughout Spring Break and will travel to face Nanaimo District Secondary April 18 before traveling to the North Island Sevens Tournament in Cowichan April 26.

The Campbell River Athletics Association would like to remind the community they are running Touch Rugby on Thursdays beginning at 6 p.m. at Southgate Middle School starting April 5. This is a great opportunity for anyone aged 14 and up to learn the game, stay in the game or return to the game.

Only soccer-style cleats are required, cost is $20 for the entire spring and summer, or $2 per drop in. Call Jim at 250-202-9195 for more information.

Previous story
‘History in making’ as B.C. women’s hardball team joins men’s division

Just Posted

Read Island man’s sheds burned down, says he won’t be rebuilding

Last Thursday Louis Poitras came home to his property on Read Island… Continue reading

Campbell River’s TimberHi girls rugby team continues to train hard on the rugby pitch

Girls lost both games of a recent doubleheader, but that hasn’t dampened their spirits

City of Campbell River ponders adding ‘Aquaculture’ to list of permitted uses on industrial properties

Properties would need to be at least .5 hectares in size or have ocean or foreshore access

Campbell River School District using student data to address gaps in the system

Superintendent’s annual report lays out the growth, strengths and weaknesses of SD72

Change needed now to avoid more devastating wildfire seasons: Struzik

‘At some point we’re simply going to run out of money doing it the way we’re doing it’

Final leg of national missing women inquiry begins in B.C.

More than 100 people set to speak over five days at Richmond hotel

Memories of trauma, assault and resilience shared at MMIWG inquiry in B.C.

National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls kicks off in Richmond

Alberta set to introduce bill for no-go zones around abortion clinics

government intends to introduce a bill that would protect women from harassment

Complaints dismissed against judge who said ‘Clearly, a drunk can consent’

Nova Scotia judge has complaints against him dismissed following a 2017 court case

Senior couple from the Okanagan scammed out of $30,000

A senior couple in Penticton seeks to warn others in the area after getting scammed out of $30,000

One child from Alberta First Nation dead, others in hospital: RCMP

A police spokesperson said investigators on scene weren’t sure what they’re dealing with

B.C. woman sexually assaulted after taking out trash

Police seek missing materials and tips after suspect grabbed her while she was taking out the trash

Nurse practitioners in B.C. can now prescribe opioid substitutes

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions announced changes at UVic’s School of Nursing

Brutal winter spurs province to boost highway safety measures

The B.C. government states ensuring peoples’ safety is the top priority.

Most Read