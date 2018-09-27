Campbell River’s Ten Pin Bowling League news

Tuesday Lunch Bunch 10 Pin Bowling

Island Fever Travel continues to hold the lead for the first quarter with 121 points. High individual scoring for the week was George Muskovich for a high scratch single of 203 while Tim Sieben had high scratch and handicap series with a 515 and 644. Womens scratch game was Shirley Focht with a 182 and Chris Nesbitt had high handicap game of 237. High handicap series for women was Bev Bradshaw with 645.

Friday Night Mixed 10 pin League

The lead for the first quarter changed hands this week as “Alvin and the Chipmunks” are now in a tie for first place with the “Wanna Beez”with 66 points each. High series for the night went to Chucking Awesome led with good bowling by Michelle Palmer rolling 214, 215, 207 for a 635 series and accomplishing a amazingly rare feat of having a strike or spare in every frame for 3 games to earn a CTF “Clean Series” award. Michelle also had the high handicap series wit 809. Also adding to the teams high score was Robert Rodgers with a 610 series, high scratch series for men. Les Gordon had the high handicap series of 809, which earned him a CTF 500 series award. High scratch games were a family affair with Ray Stormo with 245 and Sheila Stormo with 235.

Saturday Youth 10 pin League

Youth League has started on Saturday mornings with nine members. Any young people between the ages of 6 and 22 are eligible to join the league. Coaching is available and the youth have a three week grace period to decide whether they want to join the league and become a member of the Canadian Tenpin Federation, the BC Tenpin Federation and Campbell River Association. A try before you buy opportunity. One of the benefits of joining the youth league is the youth members of CTF get free practice time during the week. To learn more about the program and the opportunities contact by email scubachick.dr@gmail.com.

Special accomplishment in the first week were Ethan Belanko with a 513 series and Brook Rodgers with a 204 game.

Monday Night Men’s Tenpin Weekly wrap up Week 3

Boston Pizza the high team with 26 points for week three. While Clipper remain in 1st place with 77.

DA Bears took both high scratch game with 909 and series with 2307 they also took high hdcp game with a 1057 and series with 2751.

Allan Bradshaw had high single with a 278 and high series with a 737. Bradshaw also High hdcp in both single (307) and series (824). Bradshaw was also high game over average at +106 pins and also was a big +164 for series. Seems like Bradshaw and Da Bears had a good week.

The league has room for two more four-player teams.