Campbell River’s Team Boyce competes in Masters’ provincial curling

Team Boyce is off to the Masters Provincials in Nanaimo this week. From left: Skip – Lyle Boyce, 3rd – John Lapointe, 2nd – Don Pennell, and Lead – Tom Green. Photo submitted

A local curling team skipped by Lyle Boyce is playing in the 2019 Masters’ Provincial at the Nanaimo Curling Curling Centre March 5 – 10.

The Boyce rink will be joining seven other men’s teams who have qualified from around the province and will play all seven teams in a full round-robin affair.

Opening Ceremonies will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, and the Boyce team will begin their week with games at 3 and 7 p.m. that day. After the round-robin play, the top three teams will advance to the playoffs.

The semi-finals and finals will be played Sunday, March 10 at 10 a.m. And 2 p.m. respectively. The winner of the Provincial will represent B.C. at the Canadian Championships in Saskatoon, SK, April 1-7.

Boyce will be joined by John Lapointe, Don Pennell, and Tom Green as his supporting cast. The Boyce team has been together for three years and did compete in the Provincial last year in Creston, where they finished in the middle of the pack, so will have that experience to draw on.

The Ladies’ Masters’ Provincial will also be going on at the same time in Nanaimo, and they will have 10 teams competing for the B.C. title.

To check out the draw and follow live scoring/results, fans can go to: bot.curlbc.ca/web/.