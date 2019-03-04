Team Boyce is off to the Masters Provincials in Nanaimo this week. From left: Skip – Lyle Boyce, 3rd – John Lapointe, 2nd – Don Pennell, and Lead – Tom Green. Photo submitted

Campbell River’s Team Boyce competes in Masters’ provincial curling

The event is hosted at the Nanaimo Curling Curling Centre March 5 – 10

A local curling team skipped by Lyle Boyce is playing in the 2019 Masters’ Provincial at the Nanaimo Curling Curling Centre March 5 – 10.

The Boyce rink will be joining seven other men’s teams who have qualified from around the province and will play all seven teams in a full round-robin affair.

Opening Ceremonies will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, and the Boyce team will begin their week with games at 3 and 7 p.m. that day. After the round-robin play, the top three teams will advance to the playoffs.

The semi-finals and finals will be played Sunday, March 10 at 10 a.m. And 2 p.m. respectively. The winner of the Provincial will represent B.C. at the Canadian Championships in Saskatoon, SK, April 1-7.

Boyce will be joined by John Lapointe, Don Pennell, and Tom Green as his supporting cast. The Boyce team has been together for three years and did compete in the Provincial last year in Creston, where they finished in the middle of the pack, so will have that experience to draw on.

The Ladies’ Masters’ Provincial will also be going on at the same time in Nanaimo, and they will have 10 teams competing for the B.C. title.

To check out the draw and follow live scoring/results, fans can go to: bot.curlbc.ca/web/.

Previous story
Fleury makes 19 saves as Golden Knights blank Canucks 3-0
Next story
Campbell River wrestlers pin down provincials, now prepare for nationals

Just Posted

Woss resident in medically-induced coma following hit-and-run in Campbell River

Friends of Kelly Kafka raising funds; police asking for witnesses to come forward

Strathcona Regional District board finally hears Cortes delegations

Board had turned down requests for previous meeting citing legal issues

Campbell River wrestlers pin down provincials, now prepare for nationals

Carihi’s Kaitlyn Jinda once again takes provincial silver

Storm go down 2-0 in first round playoff series

Fans treated to a heck of a hockey game Friday, but the result wasn’t what they’d hoped

Campbell River firefighters honoured at awards ceremony

Event recognized long-serving members and new recruits

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

Trudeau dismisses China report anonymously accusing Kovrig, Spavor of espionage

Canadians arrested in December by Chinese authorities accused of violating national security

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

B.C. gets $5.3 million to work against gangs and guns

Federal funds to assist with gun lab, grants for at-risk communities

Backcountry skier rescued after getting lost near Coquihalla Summit

The skier was reported missing Saturday afternoon and was located early Sunday morning

It’s expensive for outsiders to be dead in this B.C. town

Grave prices set to discourage bargain hunters

Metro Vancouver home sales sluggish in February as prices keep falling

Real estate board says benchmark price of a detached home fell nearly 10 per cent year over year

Students likely responsible for racist slogans at B.C. school, police say

Someone scrawled hateful message on the exterior of Topham Elementary on the weekend

Liberals seek to change channel from SNC-Lavalin, focus on climate plan

Party releases first election ads in provinces where carbon tax to be imposed

Most Read