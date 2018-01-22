Campbell River’s Teal Harle puts best foot forward in bid for Olympic team berth

Teal Harle (right) won another world cup freestyle ski event on Sunday at Mammoth, California and may have earned himself a berth on the Canadian Olympic team.

Teal Harle peaks at the right time in Mammoth!

It was the ultimate and decisive event for the slopestyle athletes this weekend at Mammoth Mountain, USA.

There were still a few open spots before the end of the Olympic selection period. The tension and excitement were at their highest on Sunday when the slopestyle final took place at last, delayed from its scheduled time on Saturday.

To seal his spot on the Canadian freestyle slopestyle team for the Olympic Winter Games, Teal Harle had to pull out all the stops. And he did just that. The 21-year-old skier from Campbell River had a stellar event, starting the competition with a 90.80 score on his first run. On his second, he improved on that time with 94.20 points, which led to the top step of the podium – his second career World Cup victory.

“It’s been a good day so far, pretty excited. I just figured it out I guess and it worked,” said an obviously happy Harle.

“I was trying not to focus too much on what I needed to do to earn a spot for the Games. I was really happy to land my first run and to get a chance to play around a little on my second run and I ended up winning the contest so I am really happy. Upwards and onwards for me now!” referring to the upcoming Olympics, his first.

Two podiums is better than one.

The Oakville, Ontario native Evan McEachran continues his impressive performances. In addition to his third place finish at the World Cup event this afternoon, McEachran went on to win the AFP event this evening. “This is hands down the best day of my life. I am insanely happy with my skiing. My roomate and one of my best friends Teal won this morning and I won this afternoon. Fourth podium of the season for me … I don’t know what to say! It’s the best feeling ever and I couldn’t have chosen to peak at a better time. I just can’t believe it. » Fingers are crossed for the Olympics!

The FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup and AFP contest at Mammoth were the last before the Olympic qualification period ends. Team Canada’s freestyle ski roster for the PyeongChang Games was to be announced today at 10:30 a.m. (ET).

The athletes who’ve been invited to the coveted X Games head next to Aspen, Colorado for that event.

Slopestyle competition schedule at the Olympic Games:

Ladies’ qualifications and finals: Feb. 17, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Men’s qualifications and finals: Feb. 18, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.