The Campbell River Jr. B lacrosse Ravens will be playing an exhibition tune up against Ravens alumni on Tuesday, May 8 at Strathcona Gardens. Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror file

Campbell River’s Jr. B Ravens play alumni in exhibition match

The Campbell River Ravens Junior B Lacrosse club is about to embark on the 2018 season.

The local team consists of young men aged 16 to 21 years from the Comox Valley and Campbell River area. This year the Pacific NorthWest Junior Lacrosse League on Vancouver Island consists of the Nanaimo Timberman, Cowichan Valley Thunder, Westshore Bears, Saanich Express and our Campbell River Ravens.

As a final pre-season fundraiser, the current Junior B roster will be participating in an exhibition game against a squad of Raven Alumni. The game will be played Tues, May 8, 8 p.m. at Strathcona Gardens. Admission is by donation with all proceeds going directly to team expenses. Parents and minor league players wearing Ravens spirit-wear will be admitted for free.

The Ravens play their home opener versus the Saanich Express on Sunday May 13 at Strathcona Gardens.

