Campbell River’s Jalen Price marks WHL milestone

A Campbell River hockey player recently marked a career milestone.

Jalen Price, a forward with the Everett Silvertips, played in his 100th Western Hockey League (WHL) game March 6.

The Silvertips hosted the Tri-City Americans on the occasion, sending them home with a 6-0 loss.

Price had two assists on the night of his 100th WHL game.

It’s just his second season with the Silvertips. He was traded from the Medicine Hat Tigers before the start of last season. He played 43 games in the 2018-19 regular season, with seven goals and three assists. This season, he’s played 57 games, scoring five goals and 10 assists.

Price, 19, is a member of the Wei Wai Kum Nation and grew up playing sports in Campbell River. He was a minor hockey player before joining the played Junior B hockey with the Campbell River Storm.

He was part of the Storm squad that won the VIJHL Championship in 2018.

Price was selected 63rd overall by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 2016 Bantam WHL Draft.

The Silvertips have qualified for the post-season, which starts after March 22.

