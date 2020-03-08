Campbell River’s Jalen Price played in his 100th WHL game on March 6, 2020. In this 2019 file photo, Everett Silvertips’ Jalen Price fights for the puck during the game against the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 in Everett, Wash. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Campbell River’s Jalen Price marks WHL milestone

Price recently skated in his 100th WHL game

A Campbell River hockey player recently marked a career milestone.

Jalen Price, a forward with the Everett Silvertips, played in his 100th Western Hockey League (WHL) game March 6.

The Silvertips hosted the Tri-City Americans on the occasion, sending them home with a 6-0 loss.

Price had two assists on the night of his 100th WHL game.

RELATED: Everett Silvertip’s Island-born forward carrying on proud First Nations tradition

It’s just his second season with the Silvertips. He was traded from the Medicine Hat Tigers before the start of last season. He played 43 games in the 2018-19 regular season, with seven goals and three assists. This season, he’s played 57 games, scoring five goals and 10 assists.

Price, 19, is a member of the Wei Wai Kum Nation and grew up playing sports in Campbell River. He was a minor hockey player before joining the played Junior B hockey with the Campbell River Storm.

He was part of the Storm squad that won the VIJHL Championship in 2018.

Price was selected 63rd overall by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 2016 Bantam WHL Draft.

The Silvertips have qualified for the post-season, which starts after March 22.

View this post on Instagram

On the money for 💯 #LetsGoTips

A post shared by Everett Silvertips (@everett_silvertips) on

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

WHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New coronavirus causes cancellation of women’s world hockey championship

Just Posted

Campbell River’s Jalen Price marks WHL milestone

Price recently skated in his 100th WHL game

It’s almost time for Campbell River to Paint The Town Red

It’s just about time to Paint the Town Red, Campbell River. Starting… Continue reading

Body found on Cortes Island

RCMP “very confident” body that of missing Miles Meester

Running from depression to the ranks of Team Canada

‘I think I’ll very much feel like a little fish in a big pond, but I’ll have the biggest smile there’

Storm beat Buccaneers, advance to next round

Campbell River beats Nanaimo by 4-1 score in Game 6 and will face Oceanside next

VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren makes SNL cameo after dropping out of Democratic race

Warren made fun of how she was portrayed during campaign

Feds secure plane to bring Canadians home from coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess

There are 237 Canadians on board the cruise ship

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

Tim Hortons to scrap Roll Up The Rim cups amid COVID-19 fears

Prizes will be handed out online instead

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess with 237 Canadians on board cleared to dock in California

At least 57 people in Canada have COVID-19

Online threats, racism causing fear for Indigenous women: MMIWG commissioner

A commissioner wonders if Indigenous women feel any safer with threats levelled during recent anti-pipeline protests

Ricketts, Whitecaps ruin Chicharito’s LA Galaxy home debut

Vancouver scores in 74th minute for 1-0 victory

‘Never expected this’: Okanagan contestant among finalists for Inked Magazine Cover Girl

Kelowna’s Stasi Raptis hopes to advance to her group’s top five for a shot at $25,000

Most Read