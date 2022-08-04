Campbell River’s Carter Hall heads to U.S. Midwest to play college baseball

Campbell River’s Carter Hall (left) will suit up for the Northeast Community College Hawks this September after completing his Parksville Royals career. Photo contributed

Carter Hall will suit up for the Northeast Community College Hawks this September after completing his Parksville Royals career.

The Hawks play in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and finished the 2022 season with a record of 39-19. A junior college in a competitive conference like the ICCAC needs to recruit players with the potential to move on and this season the Hawks had 15 of 16 sophomores move on to Div I & II schools.

“We are excited to have Carter with us,” said Hawks head coach Marcus Clapp. “We expect him to come in and compete to be our starting catcher. We like his bat and think it can play right away.”

Hall hails from Campbell River and began his five years with the Royals on the Bantam AA team. From there he progressed to the Bantam PBL team followed by three years on the Senior Royals roster.

“Coach Clapp contacted me about playing ball at Northeast Community College after watching my recruitment videos on FieldLevel. I knew it was a great opportunity to continue playing ball,” said Hall. “I’m looking forward to the high level of ball being played as well as meeting new teammates and coaches.”

Asked for his most memorable moment Royals moment, Hall replied, ”My most memorable game this season was our comeback win against the #1 team North Delta Blue Jays.”

“My highlight with the Royals was being able to play in a high level league with lifelong friends and being able to make new ones along the way.”

“Really proud to see Carter continue his baseball career,” said Royals head coach Frank Kaluzniak. “Carter has been with the program since bantam and has showed great improvement throughout his time with the Royals. He is a tremendous athlete and I wish him the best moving forward in his college career.”

Royals Fall Ball Registration now open!

The Parksville Royals Baseball Club is pleased to announce its Fall & Winter program, running from Sep. 1 to Feb. 25, 2023. This is an incredible opportunity for players to further develop their skills and learn more about playing in the BC Premier Baseball League.

About The Royals

The Royals are a registered non-profit society that provides youth in our communities the opportunity to have fun playing baseball while competing at the highest level. The Royals are run by a volunteer executive board that strives to enhance the quality of life in our communities through youth sports. We provide an opportunity for youth aged 13-17 to excel at their chosen sport as well as learn sportsmanship and fair play.

The program fields four teams: Senior & Junior for grades 10-12, and two Bantam teams for grades 8 & 9.

As a founding member of the BC Premier Baseball League, the Parksville Royals have become an institution on the North Island. Over the course of its 28 year history, no fewer than 98 players have used the Royals as their platform to professional and college baseball. From Springwood Park to the Major Leagues and places in between, the Royals organization is proud to help Island youth achieve their baseball goals and dreams.

Eligibility

Registration is open to all players in grades 8-12 this September. Players must reside in the Royals catchment area which encompasses all communities on Vancouver Island north of Lantzville including; Nanoose Bay, Oceanside, Port Alberni, Comox Valley, Campbell River, and Powell River. BC Minor associations in the Royals catchment area include OMBA, AVJB, CVBA, CRMBA, and Powell River. Players coming from those associations do not require a release to try-out for the Senior, Junior, or Bantam prep teams. Players selected for the Bantam AA team will be rostered in accordance with BC Minor catchment rules.

Evaluations

The Royals Fall and Winter programs serve as try-outs for the 2023 season. Roster decisions will be made for all four teams (Senior, Junior, Bantam Prep, Bantam AA) so players are expected to make every effort to attend as many evaluation sessions and games as possible. We encourage players to be well-rounded athletes and play other sports in the off-season. Having said that, players serious about achieving on-field team success as well as those with longer term aspirations to play competitive baseball after high school are advised to carefully prioritize their activities.

For more information, go to: http://pointstreaksites.com/view/parksvilleroyals/news/news_541023 or contact Mike Parlow, General Manager at parksville.royals.baseball@gmail.com

BaseballCampbell River