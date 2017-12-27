Campbell River’s best in sports photos, 2017

JOCELYN DOLL

Campbell River Mirror

Rhianna Portorieko spars in the girls 10/11 kumite at the Sato Kai Karate Club’s Shito Ryu Challenge Cup on Saturday at the Campbell River Community Centre. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror.

Members of Team Bastian spar during practice at Pure Fitness on Shoppers Row in Campbell River. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Breandan McLaughlin takes down an opponent in U14 rugby action on Sunday. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

The U6 and tot players had a ball at Campbell River Youth Soccer kick off this spring league. Kristen Douglas/Campbell River Mirror

Former NHLer Howie Meeker, far right, sizes up his putt during the 29th Annual Howie Meeker Golf Classic at Storey Creek Golf Course Saturday. Photo by Kristen Douglas/Campbell River Mirror

The River Spirit Dragon Boat team came away with a bronze medal from the Penticton Dragonboat Festival last weekend.

The Campbell River Salmon Kings’ Cole Percevault competes in the 50m Butterfly during the Duncan swim meet.

Blue Jays pitcher Jaxson Irving winds up during a minor baseball peewee game at Nunns Creek Park Saturday morning.

Top Left: Blue Jays pitcher Jaxson Irving winds up during a minor baseball peewee game at Nunns Creek Park. Above: Doug Folkins races for the best time in the log chop during Logger Sports at the 2017 Salmon Festival, one of Campbell River’s best-attended community events every year. Left: Motocross racer Mac Holmes tries to overtake Joseph Zacchinga on the rollers in an Under 30 race during one of this season’s events up the hill at the motocross track. Bottom Left: Makena Movold performs her floor routine at the 2017 Island Championships, held this year in Campbell River. The Logger Sports competitors raced for the best time in the log chop. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River competitors take on the opposition in Special Olympics bocce action. Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror Skateboarders of all ages took to the park at the Sportsplex for the annual Mike McInnes Memorial Skateboard Competition Canada Day.

Makena Movold performs her floor routine at the 2017 Island Championships in Campbell River. Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

