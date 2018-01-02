The Stallions (aged 16-18) with Abbie Simms, Hailey Hunter, Emily Dreger, Charlotte Mohtadi, Tommylia Dunbar, Emma Skalik and Charlie Borrie won the 21st Women’s Indoor Soccer Tournament hosted by the Carihi Girls Soccer team.

Campbell River’s annual Women’s Indoor Soccer Tournament held for 21st time

The celebration of a New Year for the past two decades wouldn’t be quite the same for hundreds of female soccer players young and old without the annual Women’s Indoor Soccer Tournament hosted by the Carihi Girls Soccer team.

It’s a tradition that goes back to 1997 and this year was the 21st Annual running of the tournament. Community women, youth and numerous Tyee Alumni teams come to test their soccer skills indoors at the Carihi gym. It’s a time for some to dust of their indoor runners, meet and play alongside old school buddies, while others use it for fitness for upcoming season or to wear off their Christmas turkey dinners. Regardless of victories, the true spirit of competition and friendship amongst the participants was apparent for all to see.

In and among the players this past weekend, were many of the older players who were themselves the youngsters in the 1990’s.

They have now become the more senior athletes with some bringing their own families to watch in hopes one day their children will get the chance to play in this tournament.

The winners this year add a new specialty – back to back wins something that has not occurred since 2006-2007.

The Stallions (aged 16-18) with Abbie Simms, Hailey Hunter, Emily Dreger, Charlotte Mohtadi, Tommylia Dunbar, Emma Skalik and Charlie Borrie narrowly defeated Cermaq Outlaws to win a hugely entertaining and high quality final 1-0.

Previous story
Canada takes on Switzerland in quarterfinal matchup

Just Posted

Celebrate the New Year with an icy plunge into the ocean

People ran head long into the ocean with shouts of joy and… Continue reading

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour sisters

Hundreds fill Willows park in ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family

Quadra Islanders join the protest against the Site C dam project

“The first principal we need to operate on is that every one… Continue reading

Campbell River Fire department rope rescues car accident victims

Yesterday afternoon the Campbell River Fire Department responded to reports of a… Continue reading

Best news photographs of 2017

A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers

Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Volunteers rush to help beached whale

Dozens raced to a Nova Scotia beach on New Year’s Day to help return a stranded pilot whale back to sea

‘It hurts my heart:’ B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk children

Says death of Alexandru Radita, 15, who weighed just 37 pounds when he died, was preventable

South Korea offers talks with North on Olympic co-operation

South Korea offered high-level talks with rival North Korea to find ways to cooperate on next month’s Winter Olympics

Canada takes on Switzerland in quarterfinal matchup

Healthy roster, mind games and Steenbergen all things to look for v. Switzerland

Alberta’s carbon tax jumps

Alberta’s carbon tax jumped on New Year’s Day, but the province’s NDP government maintains the tax played a vital role in Alberta’s improving economic outlook

2018: Battleground year for B.C. chiefs

2018 is being called a battleground in a New Year’s Day Statement from Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

Most Read