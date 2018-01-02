Campbell River’s annual Women’s Indoor Soccer Tournament held for 21st time

The Stallions (aged 16-18) with Abbie Simms, Hailey Hunter, Emily Dreger, Charlotte Mohtadi, Tommylia Dunbar, Emma Skalik and Charlie Borrie won the 21st Women’s Indoor Soccer Tournament hosted by the Carihi Girls Soccer team.

The celebration of a New Year for the past two decades wouldn’t be quite the same for hundreds of female soccer players young and old without the annual Women’s Indoor Soccer Tournament hosted by the Carihi Girls Soccer team.

It’s a tradition that goes back to 1997 and this year was the 21st Annual running of the tournament. Community women, youth and numerous Tyee Alumni teams come to test their soccer skills indoors at the Carihi gym. It’s a time for some to dust of their indoor runners, meet and play alongside old school buddies, while others use it for fitness for upcoming season or to wear off their Christmas turkey dinners. Regardless of victories, the true spirit of competition and friendship amongst the participants was apparent for all to see.

In and among the players this past weekend, were many of the older players who were themselves the youngsters in the 1990’s.

They have now become the more senior athletes with some bringing their own families to watch in hopes one day their children will get the chance to play in this tournament.

The winners this year add a new specialty – back to back wins something that has not occurred since 2006-2007.

The Stallions (aged 16-18) with Abbie Simms, Hailey Hunter, Emily Dreger, Charlotte Mohtadi, Tommylia Dunbar, Emma Skalik and Charlie Borrie narrowly defeated Cermaq Outlaws to win a hugely entertaining and high quality final 1-0.