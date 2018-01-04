Campbell River’s Anna Chatterton and Strathcona Nordics teammates going to BC Winter Games

Vancouver Island and Strathcona Nordic Ski Club (SNSC) will be well represented at the upcoming BC Winter Games, being held in Kamloops, Feb. 23 – 25, based on the selection trials that took place Dec. 30.

Cross country skiers born in 2003 and 2004 are eligible for the 2018 BC Games, and trial performances of SNSC athletes did not disappoint. Excellent results and qualification for the games were posted by Anna Chatterton of Campbell River, Naomi Swift and Finn Manktelow of Comox and Theo Lemay and Hugo Henckel of Courtenay.

In conjunction with the trials, the Strathcona Nordics also hosted its first club race of the season, on a beautiful busy day with fantastic snow conditions. The event saw 45 local racers ranging in age from 7 to 67 test themselves on a fun and challenging classic course.

Category top three winners were Ben Galik, Cameron Meldrum, Gillian Galik, Talia MacPhail-McGrady, Natasha Filanovsky, Gavin Chatterton, Sam Schum, Joaquim MacPhail-McGrady, Carly Ram, Madelaine Galik, Nikita Filanovsky, Hugo Henckel, Fynn Collins-Mann, Rory Bratrud, Vivianne Lemay, Gabe Gledhill, Stephen Lamon, Aiden Noble, Emma Wong, Annelies Henckel, Avalon Wasteneys, Odette Lemay, Dana Pereira, Ross Lamon, Joe Winkelaar, Neil Holm, Phil Schum and Grant Hihn.

The next club and Regional Cup races will be held the Feb. 10-11 weekend and include the Vancouver Island Loppet in the schedule of events for the Family Day weekend. To learn more about Strathcona Nordic Ski Club and its race and recreational programs, go to Strathconanordics.com or check them out on Facebook and Instagram.

Previous story
Campbell River’s Rod Brind’Amour Arena hosts the VIJHL’s best

Just Posted

Campbell River developers urged to help prevent ‘erosion explosion’

Water that’s too dirty to see through is too dirty to discharge

Supermoon shines down on Discovery Passage and USCG vessel Douglas Munro

The supermoon on New Year’s day made for some stunning photographs and… Continue reading

New Year whale passes Campbell River

Stubbs Island Whale Watching captain and local diver Roger McDonell was out… Continue reading

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour sisters

Hundreds fill Willows park in ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family

Vancouver Island farm makes hay with B.C.’s first milk dispenser

‘We’ve compared it to refilling beer growlers’: owner

Vancouver Island farm makes hay with B.C.’s first milk dispenser

‘We’ve compared it to refilling beer growlers’: owner

Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Popham appoints nine farmers and agriculture policy experts to consult and make recommendations

Car and semi truck collide on Island Highway

Crash south of Nanaimo slows southbound traffic

B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Expedia poll lists three B.C. locations on a recent survey they conducted

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

Most Read