Campbell River’s Anna Chatterton and Strathcona Nordics teammates going to BC Winter Games

Vancouver Island and Strathcona Nordic Ski Club (SNSC) will be well represented at the upcoming BC Winter Games, being held in Kamloops, Feb. 23 – 25, based on the selection trials that took place Dec. 30.

Cross country skiers born in 2003 and 2004 are eligible for the 2018 BC Games, and trial performances of SNSC athletes did not disappoint. Excellent results and qualification for the games were posted by Anna Chatterton of Campbell River, Naomi Swift and Finn Manktelow of Comox and Theo Lemay and Hugo Henckel of Courtenay.

In conjunction with the trials, the Strathcona Nordics also hosted its first club race of the season, on a beautiful busy day with fantastic snow conditions. The event saw 45 local racers ranging in age from 7 to 67 test themselves on a fun and challenging classic course.

Category top three winners were Ben Galik, Cameron Meldrum, Gillian Galik, Talia MacPhail-McGrady, Natasha Filanovsky, Gavin Chatterton, Sam Schum, Joaquim MacPhail-McGrady, Carly Ram, Madelaine Galik, Nikita Filanovsky, Hugo Henckel, Fynn Collins-Mann, Rory Bratrud, Vivianne Lemay, Gabe Gledhill, Stephen Lamon, Aiden Noble, Emma Wong, Annelies Henckel, Avalon Wasteneys, Odette Lemay, Dana Pereira, Ross Lamon, Joe Winkelaar, Neil Holm, Phil Schum and Grant Hihn.

The next club and Regional Cup races will be held the Feb. 10-11 weekend and include the Vancouver Island Loppet in the schedule of events for the Family Day weekend. To learn more about Strathcona Nordic Ski Club and its race and recreational programs, go to Strathconanordics.com or check them out on Facebook and Instagram.