Campbell River’s Aidan Anderson wins age category in the Victoria Marathon

Aidan Anderson, 21, from Campbell River, placed first in the Victoria Marathon Oct. 7 in the Males 20-24 division.

He came in 29th overall.

The Marathon had 1,339 registrants, the Half Marathon: 3,266, the 8K Road Race 2,384 and the Thrifty Foods Kids Run: 1,000, for a total of 7,989.

Daniel Kipkoech was on deck to win his fifth consecutive marathon and did so on a cool, rainy day in B.C.’s capital on Sunday. But the day proved that age has no limits as Jim Finlayson not only broke the Master’s course record, but set a Canadian Master’s age group record. In the Half Marathon Natasha Wodak shattered her own record, winning the women’s BC Half Marathon Championship.