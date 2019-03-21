Campbell Riverites shine in masters badminton tournament

Dori Manley (right) won gold in 40+ mixed doubles and 45+ womens doubles and silver in 30+ womens doubles in Nanaimo March 15-17.

Several members of the Campbell River Badminton Club spent the weekend in Nanaimo (March 15 – 17) with 101 other players competing in the 2019 BC Masters Provincial Championships hosted by the Nanaimo Badminton club at Oliver Woods Community Center.

55+ Men’s Doubles – Silver – Mario Guitard with Ramash Madhaven

60+ Men’s Doubles – Silver – Mario Guitard with Rob Oldfield

60+ Men’s Doubles – Wade Major – Consolation Men’s Doubles with Johann Elebracht

70+ Men’s Doubles – Silver – Cameron Cairncross with Ron Jordan

30+ Women’s Doubles – Silver – Dori Manley with Jennifer Aronson

45+ Women’s Doubles – Gold – Dori Manley with Clara Wai

65+ Women’s Doubles – Bronze – Cindy Simpson with Marg Hudson

70+ Women’s Doubles – Silver – Cindy Simpson with Pat Kirk

70+ Women’s Singles – Silver – Cindy Simpson

40+ Mixed Doubles – Dori Manley – Gold with Nadim Mir

45+ Mixed Doubles – Dori Manley (semis) with Allen Cheng

60+ Mixed Doubles – Mario Guitard (semis) with Mary-Jo Randall

70+ Mixed Doubles – Cindy Simpson – Finalist in Consolation Mixed

The next event for many of these players is the Ogopogo Tournament in Kelowna at the end of March and then the Canadian Badminton Nationals in Quebec City, QC in April.