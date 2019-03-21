Campbell Riverites shine in masters badminton tournament

Several members of the Campbell River Badminton Club spent the weekend in Nanaimo (March 15 – 17) with 101 other players competing in the 2019 BC Masters Provincial Championships hosted by the Nanaimo Badminton club at Oliver Woods Community Center.
55+ Men’s Doubles – Silver – Mario Guitard with Ramash Madhaven
60+ Men’s Doubles – Silver – Mario Guitard with Rob Oldfield
60+ Men’s Doubles – Wade Major – Consolation Men’s Doubles with Johann Elebracht
70+ Men’s Doubles – Silver – Cameron Cairncross with Ron Jordan
30+ Women’s Doubles – Silver – Dori Manley with Jennifer Aronson
45+ Women’s Doubles – Gold – Dori Manley with Clara Wai
65+ Women’s Doubles – Bronze – Cindy Simpson with Marg Hudson
70+ Women’s Doubles – Silver – Cindy Simpson with Pat Kirk
70+ Women’s Singles – Silver – Cindy Simpson
40+ Mixed Doubles – Dori Manley – Gold with Nadim Mir
45+ Mixed Doubles – Dori Manley (semis) with Allen Cheng
60+ Mixed Doubles – Mario Guitard (semis) with Mary-Jo Randall
70+ Mixed Doubles – Cindy Simpson – Finalist in Consolation Mixed
The next event for many of these players is the Ogopogo Tournament in Kelowna at the end of March and then the Canadian Badminton Nationals in Quebec City, QC in April.