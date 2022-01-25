Campbell Riveries compete at Canadian Championships

Carson Ogg, a Campbell River gymnast who qualified to both Canadian Championships, 2020 and 2021, finally got his chance to perform at the competition alongside teammate Jackson Martin who qualified for his first time. Photo by Stephanie Ogg

Due to Covid, the 2020 Men’s Canadian Gymnastics Championships were canceled.

Then, in 2021, the competition was postponed so that it could be in person at a later date. After a long wait they decided against an in-person competition and went virtual.

It was arranged that all eligible B.C. athletes would perform and record their routines together in Vancouver at the Phoenix Gymnastics Club. Carson Ogg, a Campbell River gymnast who qualified to both Canadian Championships, 2020 and 2021, finally got his chance to perform at the competition alongside teammate Jackson Martin who qualified for his first time. The competition took place Nov. 11-13, however due to delays associated with virtual competitions and the shipment of awards, we are only now able to share the news.

Ogg and Martin trained hard to prepare for this competition and they had some great results creating history for the Campbell River Gymnastics Club. This competition took place over two days. Day one established Team placement and individual All Around scores. Day 2 was Event Finals.

Jackson Martin results – Junior 14-15 division: Day 1 – Martin captured 2nd on Pommel Horse, 4th on Floor, 5th on High Bar, 7th on Vault, 10th on Rings and 11th on Parallel Bars to come home with the Silver medal in the All Around! Day 2 – Martin finished in 2nd place on Pommel Horse and Rings in the 14-15 division.

Carson Ogg – Junior 18 and under division: Day 1 – Ogg captured 2nd place on Floor, took 4th place on Parallel Bars, placed 12th on Pommel Horse, 14th High Bar, 17th on Vault finishing 19th on Rings to come home in 12th place in the All Around. On Day 2- Carson finished 13th on high bar and 17th on vault.

Scores from both boys contributed to a Gold medal for Team BC – an amazing accomplishment for these athletes.

