Campbell River youth strike silver and gold at provincial bowling tournament

First place win for Brooke Rodgers qualifies her for Team BC

Campbell River 10 Pin Youth bowlers brought Gold and Silver medals home from the BC Tenpin Federation Provincial Tournament held in the lower mainland on March 9 and 10.

Male and female winners in four different age categories compete for the opportunity to be a member of the BC Provincial team. The two-day tournament’s format consisted of moving lanes every two games, with total pin fall deciding the winners. For day one, six games were bowled and the top five athletes in each division would then go on to day two for the finals. The finals were eight games, and the total pin fall would decide the medalists.

Campbell River sent five bowlers, one Bantam Boy – Aiden Robertson, two Junior Boys – Ethan Belanko and Jordan Riopka, and two Senior Girls – Brooke Rodgers and Devon Rodgers.

In the Semi Final round, Robertson bowled very well and beat his own average over all six games. Riopka started very strong bowling 197 in the first game, his highest score to date, and continued to beat his average every game. Both did great but just came up short of qualifying for the finals the next day. Belanko bowled very well and made it into second place, which got him into the finals. Devon Rodgers started strong and had the only 200 game of the Senior Girls, 214. Brooke Rodgers struggled against the difficult lane conditions and still both girls qualified for the finals.

When all of the pins had settled and the machines quieted down, the finals saw Seniors Girl Brooke Rodgers had averaged 189 each game to bring home the gold medal with a 1516 total while her sister Devon averaged 180 each game to take the silver medal with a 1431 total. In the Junior Boys division, Ethan Belanko also averaged 180 each game for a 1441 total for his silver medal.

The first place win qualifies Brooke to be part of the British Columbia team at the Canadian National Championships to be held in Edmonton, Alberta in May.

Previous story
Storm sweeps Saanich in semifinals

Just Posted

Willow Point Summer Market back for third go-round

Now accepting applications for ‘anything and everything,’ but specifically in need of entertainers

City still fighting for long-term plan for Snowden

Another letter from the province without ‘tangible response’ spurs mayor to request in-person meeting

Carihi fly fishers earn invite to National Championship

10 students will travel to Maple Ridge next month, but they need your help to get there

Storm sweeps Saanich in semifinals

Despite starting well after the other semi-final series, the Storm now has to wait….

CF movie hits home pretty closely to me

Campbell River woman offers perspective on Hollywood’s Five Feet Apart

Penstocks coming out at old John Hart Generating Station

UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Work is part of decommissioning of old power station in Campbell River

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from B.C. roaster recalled due to botulism scare

“If you purchased N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from Cherry Hill … do not drink it.”

Short list for new gnome home includes Parksville, Coombs

Five potential locations have been chosen by Howard’s owners who will decide Tuesday

B.C. man gets award for thwarting theft, sexual assault – all in 10 minutes

Karl Dey helped the VPD take down a violent sex offender

Baby left alone in vehicle in Walmart parking lot

Williams Lake RCMP issue warning after attending complaint at Walmart Wednesday

Two draft agreements on B.C. Caribou protection ‘historic,’ says minister

Public meetings to start in April

Nowhere to grieve: How homeless people deal with loss during the opioid crisis

Abbotsford homeless advocate says grief has distinct challenges for those living on the streets

ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

B.C. public insurance includes funding enforcement, driver licensing

‘Now, this is over’: Killer of B.C. gas station attendant dies at age 30 in prison

Grant De Patie killed while working at gas station

Most Read