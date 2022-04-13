Campbell River Youth Soccer kicks off a new era

Campbell River Youth Soccer Association took advantage of their down time due to COVID-19 to reflect on their standing in the community as Campbell River’s largest youth sport organization. Kristen Douglas/Campbell River Mirror file photo

Campbell River Youth Soccer Association has had a very busy year to say the least.

They took advantage of their down time due to Covid-19 to reflect on our standing in the community as Campbell River’s largest youth sport organization. We are happy to report that our time was well spent. In the fall of 2020, CRYSA and the City of Campbell River built a much needed fieldhouse at Robron Park. Now completed, the facility includes a new soccer office, changerooms, public washrooms, and a second floor viewing/events space. The Fieldhouse is located off the Birch parking lot – behind the lacrosse box. We are excited for the opportunities this facility will provide us with in future CRYSA games and events.

Their biggest highlight in the last six months was a 50% increase in fall registration – and double in their current spring registration! Some thought that the increase in registration was due to fields and facilities opening up after a lengthy closure, but those who patrol the playground know that the inspiring Men’s and Women’s national soccer teams are also a big reason. The Women’s team are fresh off a gold medal at the summer Olympics and our Men have just qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for the first time since 1986!

Another big achievement was being able to hire Christine Carson as their full time Administrator. Carson will assist the board and volunteers to continue to deliver an appropriate, safe, and inclusive environment for our players and parents. Carson is always keen to help provide participants with any assistance or information they may require. Carson can be reached at crysaa@shaw.ca.

Carson had just settled in when CRYSA was informed by BC Soccer that their lengthy application to become a Canada Soccer recognized Quality Soccer Provider had been granted. This involved putting policies and programs in place in the areas of governance, administration and technical training of coaches and players. WCRYSA is one of only 18 clubs to be awarded this rating in our province.

To keep the momentum of the beautiful game advancing in Campbell River, the association has committed to the process of achieving the next level of accreditation with Canada Soccer. As part of this, the club is currently working on a new technical platform that would enhance coach training and player development in both recreational and competitive streams. Check them out at crysa.bc.ca.

