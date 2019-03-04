Kyle McDonald of Timberline Secondary (left) finished fifth in the tough 90kg division at the provincial championships recently in Langley. Photo submitted

Campbell River wrestlers pin down provincials, now prepare for nationals

Carihi’s Kaitlyn Jinda once again takes provincial silver

Seven Campbell River wrestlers recently traveled to Chemainus Secondary school to participate in in the Vancouver Island Zone wrestling tournament in hopes of moving on to compete for provincial titles.

Scott Assu from Carihi won his third straight Island Championship at the event, and all seven athletes qualified to wrestle in the BC Secondary School Provincial Championships held in Langley. This elite tournament brings athletes from all over B.C. to test their skills and toughness, hoping to wrestle their way to a spot on the top finishers’ podium.

On Monday, the first day of action, athletes wrestled through their weight brackets until only the top six were left.

Kyle McDonald of Timberline Secondary, a top six finisher last year, former provincial silver medalist Assu and former provincial gold medalist Kaitlyn Jinda from Carihi, all qualified for competition the next day.

McDonald placed fifth overall in the tough 90kg division and Assu finished fourth in the always competitive 51kg division.

For the second straight year, Kaitlyn Jinda wrestled her way to the finals, earning a silver medal in the very tough 69kg division.

Overall, it was a successful championship tournament for all Campbell River participants, says head coach including the younger athletes, who got some valuable insight into the amount of focus and preparation that goes in to competing successfully at the top level of the sport.

Some Campbell River athletes will continue their training, as they prepare for Nationals being held in Fredericton New Brunswick in April.

