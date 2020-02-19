Carihi’s Scott Assu (in blue) wrestles in the 51 kg. male final of the BC High School Wrestling Championships in Langley on Feb. 16. Assu would take silver in the event. Photo contributed

Campbell River wrestlers bring home hardware from provincial championships

Three Campbell River wrestlers brought home medals from the provincial championships in Langley last weekend.

Sadie Dowler (47kg Female) lost her first match of the tournament, but fought hard to come back and win a bronze medal, pinning five opponents in a row.

Scott Assu (51kg Male) and Alex Anderson (78kg Male) both wrestled their way to the finals, but came up short against tough opponents, bringing home silver medals.

Their teammates Le Le, Paul Smurthwaite, Owen Olney, Gage Balle and Logan Courtenay wrestled hard as well, and were great supporters of their teammates. Campbell River Wrestling looks forward to next season and what our current and future athletes will achieve in the future.

