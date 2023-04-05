Tobin Brooks, on top in red, competed for Campbell River Wrestling Club during March’s Canadian Wrestling Championships, held March 23-26 in Vancouver. Photo courtesy Bill Bain/Instagram

Tobin Brooks, on top in red, competed for Campbell River Wrestling Club during March’s Canadian Wrestling Championships, held March 23-26 in Vancouver. Photo courtesy Bill Bain/Instagram

Campbell River Wrestlers among the best at Nationals

Fayth Pontious, Alex Jackson and Torin Brooks hit the mats in Vancouver March 23-25

Campbell River wrestlers Fayth Pontious, Alex Jackson and Torin Brooks took to the mat during last month’s National U17 amateur wrestling championship, held March 23-26.

Taking place at the Vancouver Convention Centre, participants from across Canada competed in both Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling.

Pontious held her own against the nation’s best. Winning her first two matches, she lost her next one but got to the finals via her two pin-fall victories being more than the third place finisher. Pontious then lost via pin-fall to Caitlyn Midlane of the Ucluelet-based Ukee Storm wrestling club. The loss at 0:35 meant that Pontious ended up with a silver medal in the girls’ 73-kilogram (kg) weight class in freestyle. Pontious also won a bronze in the Greco-Roman competition.

READ MORE: Carihi High plays host to amateur wrestlers from all over the province

As for Jackson, he competed in both the 60 kg class in both freestyle and Greco-Roman. Jackson won by falls in his first two Greco-Roman matches, defeating Liam Gorton of Burnaby’s Coast Wrestling in the opening round of freestyle by pin-fall at four minutes. He followed that up with a pin-fall victory at 1:25 over Adam Mazri of Montreal’s Tritton performance. He then fell to Cowichan Valley’s Carter Zuback by a 9-0 score. Jackson finished in the top ten of a loaded weight class, placing fourth in a loaded field of 20 wrestlers from across Canada.

Brooks competed in the 65 kg Greco-Roman, notching a record of two wins and two losses. He won his opening match vs Northern Pikes’ Beny LeChance by a 4-0 score before having a see-saw battle with Gavin Tut of Independent Wrestling Club of Brampton, Ont. Up 10-7 after the first, Brooks was out scored 8-4 in the second period, with Tut edging it out 15-14. The match was the last of the tourney for Brooks, who had to pull out due to injury.

In all, Vancouver Island was well represented at the championships, with teams from Port Alberni, Cowichan Valley, Ucluelet and Campbell River among the invitees.

For more on the national championships, visit http://www.wrestling.ca/events.

