Campbell River’s Emoni Bush was among a gorup of highschool-age volleyball players participating in the first National Excellence Program for Women. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River volleyball player wraps up National Excellence Program

Volleyball Canada’s first National Excellence Program, which included identified high school age athletes in a full-time training atmosphere based in Richmond, B.C., wrapped up this week.

Campbell River’s Emoni Bush participated in the program.

“We are proud to have brought top talent to our daily training environment to develop their technical, tactical and body management skills,” said Shannon Winzer, head coach of the NEP program. “Through hard work and adaptability, our athletes and staff were able to stay agile throughout the changes in restrictions during the pandemic and were committed to improving in all areas.”

The program began in September based at the Richmond Olympic Oval.

“I wish all the athletes best of luck as they continue their athletic and academic careers,” said Winzer.

“NEP has been an amazing experience to train with some of the best coaches,” said Jenna Pollock of St. Catharines, Ontario. “Working with the top 16 athletes in the country (in our age group) gives us the ability to raise our play to a whole new level. Especially with the current COVID-19 restrictions, the ability to train for the past four months has been the best experience I could have asked for and I’m so grateful for the opportunity.”

The National Excellence Program is slated to run again in 2021. Volleyball Canada will host an online selection process, which will begin in late January with selections completed in late spring.

“A huge thank you to all of our partners and supporters, including the Provincial and Territorial Associations that invested in the success of this program and the future of women’s volleyball in Canada,” said Dawna Sales, Director of Coach and Athlete Pathways. “We’d also like to thank all 10 of our homestay families that hosted our athletes over the past four months, and the Richmond Olympic Oval for making training possible in a safe, high performance environment.”

Most Read