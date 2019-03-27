Notorious D.I.G. were the A Division winners. Photo submitted

Campbell River Volleyball league crowns division champions

In the Campbell River Volleyball league finals, the A Division saw Notorious D.I.G. victorious over Duck or Pay in five hard fought sets.

Bumpin Uglies took the B Division crown in three long sets over team Kim Jong Boom.

Practice Safe Sets took the top spot in C Division for the second year in a row with a five-set win over The Pitbulls.

The four-week playoffs are the culmination of a 20-week long season of co-ed volleyball played Monday nights at the Campbell River Sportsplex. The league ran at capacity this year with a total of 18 teams, six in A Div, eight in B Div and four in C Div. For more info or season stats visit www.crvolleyball.ca.

 

Bumpin Uglies took the B Division title. Photo submitted

Practice Safe Sets were the C Division champions. Photo submitted

