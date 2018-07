On the Canada Day weekend, the 12 & 13 year old Campbell River Tyees attended the Surrey All-star tournament and went undefeated with a record of 5-0. They won in the final 10-3. From left: assistant coach Dan Dobie, head coach Drew Ferrill, assistant Spencer Benoche, assistant Andrew Robertson, Breandan Mclaughlin, Rylan Baikie, Kaleb Robertson, Brendan Underhill, Ty Easton, Kye Benoche, Zack Auramenko, Owen Taylor, Zack Dobie. Front row: Ahron Calalay, Tanner Ferrill, Carson Harris.