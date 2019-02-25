Campbell River Tyees sweep Cowichan for bantam hockey title

The Bantam Tyees are heading off to the provincials.

This weekend, the Campbell River team emerged as the Island’s Tier 2 district champs after beating the Cowichan Capitals in a best-of-three matchup that only need the weekend’s home-and-home. They also won the regular season.

On Saturday at home, the teams started evenly but as the first period wore on Campbell River took over. The Tyees got on the scoreboard when captain Wyatt Murray tallied a goal after a scramble in front of the net on a powerplay. In the second, Murray deflected a shot from Wyatt Dumont into the net, while later in the period Ryder Plecas was hooked and scored on the penalty shot.

In the last period, Breydan Riecker stole the puck on the forecheck and scored in the first minute of play, while Murray added another goal for the hat trick while deking Cowichan goalie Cooper Douglas while the Tyees were shorthanded. Tanner Ferrill posted the shutout for Campbell River to seal the 5-0 victory.

Sunday’s game was closer, but not close enough for Cowichan, even with some strong goaltending, as the Tyees still won 3-0 on the road. The first period was scoreless, but Murray scored twice to get the team started, while Riecker added a goal in the final period, which gave the Tyees the series sweep. Ferrill once again turned aside all of the Cowichan shots.

Tyee goalie Tanner Ferrill makes a shot disappear into his pads during Saturday’s game in which he posted a shutout. Photo, Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror