Ryder Plecas (21) gets ready to put the puck past Cowichan goalie Cooper Douglas on a penalty shot. Photo, Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Tyees sweep Cowichan for bantam hockey title

Team will now head to provincials as Tier 2 champs for district

The Bantam Tyees are heading off to the provincials.

RELATED STORY: Campbell River Bantam Tyees to meet Cowichan in Tier-2 Island Finals

This weekend, the Campbell River team emerged as the Island’s Tier 2 district champs after beating the Cowichan Capitals in a best-of-three matchup that only need the weekend’s home-and-home. They also won the regular season.

On Saturday at home, the teams started evenly but as the first period wore on Campbell River took over. The Tyees got on the scoreboard when captain Wyatt Murray tallied a goal after a scramble in front of the net on a powerplay. In the second, Murray deflected a shot from Wyatt Dumont into the net, while later in the period Ryder Plecas was hooked and scored on the penalty shot.

In the last period, Breydan Riecker stole the puck on the forecheck and scored in the first minute of play, while Murray added another goal for the hat trick while deking Cowichan goalie Cooper Douglas while the Tyees were shorthanded. Tanner Ferrill posted the shutout for Campbell River to seal the 5-0 victory.

Sunday’s game was closer, but not close enough for Cowichan, even with some strong goaltending, as the Tyees still won 3-0 on the road. The first period was scoreless, but Murray scored twice to get the team started, while Riecker added a goal in the final period, which gave the Tyees the series sweep. Ferrill once again turned aside all of the Cowichan shots.

 

Tyee goalie Tanner Ferrill makes a shot disappear into his pads during Saturday’s game in which he posted a shutout. Photo, Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

The Tyees are the district Tier 2 champs in Bantam. Photo, Alex McIntosh Photography

Previous story
NBA reminding teams to keep cool when hot with referees

Just Posted

Campbell River family struggles to find rental housing as eviction looms

Couple with three children facing homelessness amid ongoing housing crisis

Kids behind phony broadcast for help given a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run 2019 kicks off journey on Northern Vancouver Island

The team left Carrot Park in Port Hardy at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 25 in -6 weather conditions.

District approves expansion work for four Campbell River schools

Sites planned are Southgate, Ecole Phoenix, Ocean Grove and Ripple Rock

UPDATE: Police determine no emergency in Friday’s mystery radio appeal for help

Police had asked for help following mysterious signals from somewhere between Comox and Sayward

VIDEO: ‘Green Book’ wins best picture at Academy Awards

Alfonso Cuaron, Olivia Colman and Remi Malek take home directing and acting awards

Mortgage test, high supply to cool B.C. housing prices in 2019, report says

The BC Real Estate Association says new lending rules are still affecting buyers

Human remains found at scene of fire near Tofino

The remains were discovered as officials were investigating a structure fire in Warn Bay

Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools reopen after Fraser Health closure

The closure came after complaints from people who got rashes after using the pool

Coroner calls for seatbelts on buses following Humboldt crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in last April’s collision

Police say no threat after gun photo appears to target B.C. school

Chilliwack schools not in danger, say district officials, after post appeared on SnapChat

Baby doing well after Vancouver Island woman gives birth on a dock

The Ahousaht First Nation community is a roughly 30-minute boat ride from Tofino

Kamloops man awaits sentence after sending girl, 13, cash, pizza for a nude photo

Justin Harvey McGowan said he was ‘ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated’

Canadians Paul Massey and Domee Shi win Oscars for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Bao’

A few other Canadians were nominated but lost at the show

Most Read