Campbell River ten pin bowlers on a roll

Tuesday Lunch Bunch 10 Pin Bowling

With two weeks left in the first quarter Island Fever Travel continues to hold the lead with 139.5 points now closely followed by Nesbitt Coffee which had a great week taking 33 .5 points for a 132 points total.

High individual scratch and handicap scoring for men was Amedeo Russo whose 242 game score helped him to high series of 539 scratch and 659 with handicap. Mary Berkenstsock was the leader for the women rolling 202-201-189 for a 591 series scratch and a 724 series with handicap. CTF awards were earned by Mary Berkenstock for her 550 series and byAmedeo Russo for a clean game.

Friday Night Mixed 10 pin League

At the halfway point in the first quarter, the “Wanna Beez” are in the lead with 94 points.

In individual scoring, Marian Mullett led with highest scratch and handicap game and series with 185/276 game and scratch and handicap series 547/807. Mullett also earned CTF awards for a 180 game and 500 series. High individual scratch scoring for men was Shane Konkle with a high game of 247 and high series of 716.

Harley Trenholm had high handicap game of 291 and for the second week in a row Les Gordon had the high handicap series of 826 which earned him the 125 pins over series CTF award.

Saturday Youth 10 pin League

Youth League has started on Saturday mornings. There is still time to join the league. The youth have a three week grace period to decide whether they want to join the league and become a member of the Canadian Tenpin Federation, the BC Tenpin Federation and Campbell River Association. For information email scubachick.dr@gmail.com. A try before you buy opportunity is available. Special mention this week goes to Jarrod Toews for a 222 game and Kayden Christiansen for most pins over average with a 235 series.