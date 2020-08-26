PHOTOS: Campbell River teens gain experience at amateur golf provincials

Dana Smith, 15, of Campbell River lines up her putt during day 2 of Golf BC’s amateur women’s provincial championship at the Campbell River Golf and Country Club in Campbell River, B.C. on Aug. 26, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Dana Smith, 15, of Campbell River tees off during day 2 of Golf BC’s amateur women’s provincial championship at the Campbell River Golf and Country Club in Campbell River, B.C. on Aug. 26, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
The trio of Emily Li, Kaitlyn Hill and Dana Smith walk with space between them to where their balls landed on Day 2 of Golf BC’s women’s amateur provincial championships at the Campbell River Golf and Country Club on Aug. 26, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Carol Strachan putts on the 18th hole on Day 2 of Golf BC’s Senior Women’s Provincial Championship at the Campbell River Golf and Country Club on Aug. 26, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Deb Hutchinson of Campbell River reacts to her shot on Day 2 of Golf BC’s Senior Women’s Provincial Championships at the Campbell River Golf and Country Club on Aug. 26, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Rachelle Wade of Black Creek (centre) walks to the scoring tent following Day 2 action at Golf BC’s Amateur Women’s Provincial Championship at Campbell River Golf and Country Club on Aug. 26, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

More than a decade ago, a pair of girls from Campbell River and Black Creek learned how to swing a club. This week, Dana Smith and Rachelle Wade are competing alongside the amateur women at Campbell River Golf and Country Club in Golf BC’s provincial championship.

The girls, now 15 and 18 respectively, are sitting in the tail end of the pack after two days of play in the amateur women division. Just two weeks ago Smith and Wade were competing in Duncan at the Junior Girls provincials, this week, they’re competing against golfers in their own backyard, some years their senior.

Smith said she wasn’t playing the best this week, but the conditions are good.

”It’s really nice to play in a course in Campbell River,” she said. “The greens are rolling good. The tee boxes are more forward today, which was helpful with the score, but yeah, it was really nice weather, so that helped a lot too.”

After two rounds of golf, Smith is 30 strokes off par while Wade is 32 strokes back.

Wade said she finds the course at the Campbell River Golf and Country Club a little bit easier than her home course at Storey Creek Golf Club.

“Not a whole lot of trees on each side,” she said. “I found the greens a bit fast, but pretty good conditions overall.”

With no cut in the competition, both Smith and Wade will compete on the final day Thursday.

They’re each trying to improve their playing.

“Tomorrow I’m hoping to just post a good score,” said Smith, “and have some fun.”

Also playing from Campbell River in the senior women’s division are Carol Strachan (23rd, 40 strokes back after two days), Deb Hutchinson (29th and 43 strokes back after two days),

The event is closed to spectators, but you can find full scores here.

Campbell RiverGolf

