Campbell River Killer Whales swim club members were recognized by Swim BC with T-shirts as a nod to their efforts this season and qualifying for provincial-level competitions. From left to right: Sarah Haugen, Charlize Langlois, Sara Hartman, Kara Beauregard, Katie Millns and Martina Montana. Photo by Campbell River Killer Whales – Facebook

Campbell River swimmers recognized by Swim BC

Competitive swim season was cancelled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

A pod of Campbell River Killer Whales swimmers received provincial recognition this summer.

Ten athletes had qualified for various upper-level meets that were suddenly cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic in March. Swimmers were set to go to Saskatoon for Westerns, and to compete at provincial competitions.

Swim BC, the provincial sport body, sent T-shirts out to the athletes to recognize their hard work and accomplishments over the unique season.

READ ALSO: Make a big splash to start the new swim season

The local swimmers who were recognized include Sarah Haugen, Charlize Langlois, Sarah Hartman, Kara Beauregard, Katie Millns, Martina Montana, Summer Wenger, Niveeda Naicker, Kaya Lathangue and Ricky Millns.

“Congratulations swimmers!” a social media post from the Killer Whales swim club said. “Wear them proudly, you worked hard for them.”

After a summer of alternative training opportunities, the pod is set to return to the pool for practice at Strathcona Gardens this fall as part of B.C’s Phase 3 Return to Sport guidelines.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Campbell River Killer Whales welcome Island clubs for first home swim meet of the season

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Campbell RiverSwimming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Campbell River Killer Whales swim club members were recognized by Swim BC with T-shirts as a nod to their efforts this season and qualifying for provincial-level competitions. From left to right: Summer Wenger, Niveeda Naicker, Kaya Lathangue and Ricky Millns. Photo by Campbell River Killer Whales – Facebook

Previous story
In the blink of an eye

Just Posted

Campbell River swimmers recognized by Swim BC

Competitive swim season was cancelled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Campbell River is ‘booming’ says City’s development manager

The amount of upcoming properties may redeem the city’s reputation of having one of the worst rental vacancy records in B.C.

Radio’s ‘official initiators of social distancing’ to host demo day in Campbell River

Campbell River Amateur Radio Society holding a field day Sept. 5 at the Tyee Spit

Air ambulance calls on Vancouver Island way down so far in 2020

Only 519 transports from Vancouver Island so far, compared to 1,107 total calls in 2019

Gold River breaks ground on bio-solids facility

The project is expected to be complete by Dec. 2020

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

RCMP say the suspect was arrested on unrelated matters

B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health

School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs

Osoyoos Indian Band chief proposes prison time for racist vandals

“They want people to get upset, and angry, and saddened… That’s the reaction racists want, isn’t it?”

MISSING: 18 year-old girl missing from Port Hardy

Brianna Hanuse was last seen Aug. 31 at Thunderbird Mall

Fossil discovery could be Comox Valley’s second elasmosaur

Skeletal remains of an ancient swimming reptile discovered on the banks of the Trent River

Trudeau makes rounds in B.C.; says safe drug supply key to fighting overdoses

Top doctors have called for increased access to a safe supply of illicit drugs to prevent deaths

VIDEO: U.S. illusionist David Blaine floats over Arizona holding helium balloons

Blaine, 47, floated over the Arizona desert with the help of roughly 50 large helium balloons

Most Read