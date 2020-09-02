Campbell River swimmers recognized by Swim BC

Competitive swim season was cancelled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Campbell River Killer Whales swim club members were recognized by Swim BC with T-shirts as a nod to their efforts this season and qualifying for provincial-level competitions. From left to right: Sarah Haugen, Charlize Langlois, Sara Hartman, Kara Beauregard, Katie Millns and Martina Montana. Photo by Campbell River Killer Whales – Facebook

A pod of Campbell River Killer Whales swimmers received provincial recognition this summer.

Ten athletes had qualified for various upper-level meets that were suddenly cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic in March. Swimmers were set to go to Saskatoon for Westerns, and to compete at provincial competitions.

Swim BC, the provincial sport body, sent T-shirts out to the athletes to recognize their hard work and accomplishments over the unique season.

The local swimmers who were recognized include Sarah Haugen, Charlize Langlois, Sarah Hartman, Kara Beauregard, Katie Millns, Martina Montana, Summer Wenger, Niveeda Naicker, Kaya Lathangue and Ricky Millns.

“Congratulations swimmers!” a social media post from the Killer Whales swim club said. “Wear them proudly, you worked hard for them.”

After a summer of alternative training opportunities, the pod is set to return to the pool for practice at Strathcona Gardens this fall as part of B.C’s Phase 3 Return to Sport guidelines.

