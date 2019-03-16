Campbell River Storm win round 2 opener in overtime

Game goes into double overtime to decide it

All the scoring was done in the first period in a tightly-contested, evenly-matched round two series opener between the Campbell River Storm and the Saanich Braves at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday.

Saanich came out to a 2-0 lead in the first period but the Storm clawed their way back with two unanswered later in the period from Cole Slaney and Damon Porter.

But that was it until Reid Wheeldon broke the deadlock and secured the win at 12:49 into the second overtime period.

Wheeldon was named the game’s Home Star while Zach Guerra was named the Away Star.

Game two goes tonight 7:30 p.m. at the Brindy.